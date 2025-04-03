KDA marks record year during 25th anniversary of KY Bourbon Trail in 2024 with 2.7 million visitors

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail welcomed a record 2.7 million visitors in 2024 as it celebrated its 25th anniversary with a rebranding campaign and digital tools to make it easier to plan visits.

Visitors from all 50 states and more than 20 countries across six continents visited the Bluegrass State last year, up from 2.5 million tourists in 2023 – the third straight year topping the two million mark.

More than 20 million people have now visited a Bourbon Trail distillery in the last 25 years.

“The combination of American history, picturesque scenery and legendary Kentucky hospitality continues to attract people from all over the world to get a deeper look into what makes our Bourbon family so special,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The KDA created the Bourbon Trail tour in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into crafting America’s only native spirit. At that time, there were only seven distilleries in Kentucky to visit.

Now, with 60 participating distilleries in all corners of the Commonwealth and more on the way, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail program encourages guests to slow down, relax, savor the journey and come back for another round.

“Our Bourbon Trail distillers – from the largest to the smallest – continue to create new ways for visitors to experience our mellow, amber nectar,” Gregory said. “There’s more to do, see, and taste than ever before.”

As part of its 25th anniversary rebrand, the KDA created a new look and feel for the tour, including a website and new digital tools that makes it easier for visitors to plan their trip and “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail” based on their individual preferences and interests.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail communities and partners continue to welcome guests with new restaurants, hotels, bars and more, reaping benefits from an affluent demographic that trends younger, stays longer and has more disposable income than an average Kentucky tourist.

• 62% of Kentucky Bourbon Trail visitors have incomes above $100,000 • 76% of visitors are from outside of Kentucky • Most visitors stay three to five days in communities featuring a Bourbon Trail distillery • Visitors spend between $600 – $1,400 during their trip on dining, entertainment, lodging and transportation

Historically, KBT visitors have come from states within a six-hour drive from Kentucky. Last year, Bourbon Trail distilleries saw a surge of visitors from states outside that drive time, including California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association