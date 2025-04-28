Disaster assistance available to individuals 13 counties affected the most by recent flooding

President Donald Trump has approved part of Kentucky’s April 11 request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which includes Individual Assistance for Kentuckians in 13 of the counties affected by the most recent flooding.

Governor Andy Beshear’s requests for Public Assistance for 33 counties and hazard mitigation for the entire state are still pending.

Individual Assistance has been approved for Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties.

The Governor will request that additional counties be added to the declaration through an amendment once ongoing assessments are complete.

“This declaration is crucial because so many Kentucky families have been significantly affected by this event, and the greatest impact has been felt by our families whose homes were flooded,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are again thankful to President Trump and his administration for approving this critical funding. Just like before, we will get through this – together. And I promise that we will be there for our people as long as it takes.”

How to Apply: Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or other similar service, can give FEMA the number for that service.



When applying for assistance, make sure:

• You upload your documents online via the FEMA App or by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

• Your damaged home is your primary residence.

• You haven’t received assistance for the same losses from another source, including insurance.

• You are able to be reached by FEMA at the contact information you provide in the application.

If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you may appeal:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

• In person at a Disaster Recovery Centers, which will open in coming days. • Or by mail or fax.

As the rains began that eventually led to widespread flooding, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency, activated the State Emergency Operations Center and the state’s price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services as they clean up and recover from the severe weather. The price gouging prohibition was renewed April 17.

The Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund was established after the severe weather in February and will serve survivors of that and additional natural disasters. As with previous relief funds, these dollars will first help pay for victims’ funeral expenses. To donate, click here.