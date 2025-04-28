ProHealth Defense, Gateway hosting live training for massage therapists; practical CE training

ProHealth Defense, in collaboration Gateway Massage School and Professor Lance Nelson are hosting a live training May 10–11 that every massage therapist should experience.

The 8-hour continuing education course isn’t just about meeting CE requirements, it’s about learning how massage therapists can protect themselves, their licenses, and their reputations.

Get practical scripts, real- world examples, and clear guidance on how to handle uncomfortable client situations, spot red flags before the session even starts, and strengthen communication and boundaries. Plus, the event will cover essential topics like ethics, cultural sensitivity, and implicit bias in a way that’s easy to understand and immediately useful.

The event will take place Saturday, May 10, noon–4:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 11. 1–4:45 p.m. at Gateway Massage School, Covington.

Massage therapists who have previously attended ProHealth Defense courses have

shared their experiences:

“This course was a game-changer. It not only fulfilled my CE requirements but also provided me with practical tools to handle challenging situations professionally.” — Alex M., LMT, Centralia, WA

“As an office manager, learning how to spot pre-appointment red flags and use prepared scripts for inappropriate client behavior has been a game-changer. Understanding implicit bias and cultural competency has transformed how I train and support our staff. This course is a must for every practice that wants to protect its team and uphold professional standards.” — Jamie L., Office Manager, Yakima, WA

ProHealth Defense is a nationally recognized provider of continuing education for massage therapists. Founded by Kaci Jones, the organization is dedicated to enhancing the safety, professionalism, and ethical standards of the massage therapy industry through comprehensive training programs.

