Duke Energy Foundation donates $17k to American Red Cross disaster relief

Duke Energy Foundation is donating $17,500 to two local chapters of the American Red Cross providing support for those impacted by the recent severe storms and flooding across Greater Cincinnati.

“Our region continues to be impacted by the storms and flooding we’ve seen over the last week,” said Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, vice president of community relations for Duke

Energy Ohio/Kentucky. “The American Red Cross plays a key role in helping our friends

and neighbors recover following tragic weather, and we are proud to support their heroic efforts during this challenging time.”

Duke Energy Foundation provided funding to the following organizations:



▪ American Red Cross of the Tri-State – $10,000

▪ American Red Cross Kentucky Region – $7,500

“When natural disaster strikes our region, it’s important to partner with organizations dedicated to helping our communities when they need it the most. And with that, we’re grateful for Duke Energy’s continued support,” said Stephanie Byrd, Central and Southern Ohio Regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic

support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.

The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy’s electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky.