‘Struttin’ in the Bluegrass’ underway with Merle Hacker, exploring the spring turkey season

Turkey hunting enthusiasts can experience the thrill of spring turkey hunting as “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” has returned for its sixth season, through April 16.

Hosted by Kentucky native Merle Hacker, the series appears on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Facebook (@kdfwr), Instagram (@kyfishwildlife) and YouTube (@FishandWildlifeKY) accounts the five days of the general spring turkey season.

A lifelong hunter from Hyden, Hacker grew up chasing small game before calling in his first turkey in 1998. He’s been hooked ever since. With 15 years as a wildlife biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, he’s passionate about protecting Kentucky’s outdoors and sharing the thrill of the hunt. Now, he’s passing that passion on to the next generation.

Join Hacker and special guests as they hit the woods for the beginning of turkey season, chasing gobblers across the Bluegrass. “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” will feature hunts on both public and private lands throughout central Kentucky. Mid-morning updates will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram. Each day features a new video highlighting that day’s hunt and will be posted on YouTube in the evenings.

Kentucky’s spring turkey season spans 23 days. This year, it runs through May 4. Kentucky’s statewide spring harvest limit is two legal turkeys. A legal turkey is defined as a turkey that is male or has a visible beard.

New and experienced hunters alike can find resources on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website to help improve their odds of harvesting a turkey this season.

The Spring Turkey Hunting webpage includes information about season dates, license, permit and hunter education requirements, as well as safety tips and links to helpful information for novice turkey hunters.

Kentucky offers many public land options on which to hunt. To find one, click the Hunting tab on the department’s homepage to access the Wildlife Management Area and Public Lands Search.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife advises all prospective turkey hunters to consult the Spring Hunting Guide, which summarizes current regulations. The updated hunting guide is only available online.

Hunters also can purchase licenses or permits through the department’s MyProfile online portal or at vendor locations across the state. A list of license agents by county is also available on the department’s website.