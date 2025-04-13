KYTC District 6 reports remaining weather-related closures of state roads in region

High water is impacting numerous roads in KYTC District 6. These roads remain blocked due to flooding. New roads will be added to the closure list as updates are available.

High water remains possible even for roads not listed. Drivers are urged to check GoKY for traffic conditions before traveling. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Do NOT move barriers or barricades put in place even as water may be receding. These barricades are in place to keep motorists safe. Remember: Turn around. Don’t drown.

KYTC will continue to provide updates as new closures are added and previous closures are cleared. Additional updates between press releases will be posted on the KYTC District 6 Facebook page.

List of roads in District 6 impacted by high water and/or mudslides: Please note this list only includes state routes. Flooded roads added throughout the day will be listed as NEW. Roads in which water has receded are listed below as CLEAR and will then be removed from the list during the next update.

Boone County

• Riddles Run Road (KY 2852) between Beaver Road (KY 338) (0.0 mile point) and Hathaway Road (KY 536) (2.33 mile point)



Bracken County

• KY 19 near Chaney Road (4 to 5 mile point) is down to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place due to damaged pavement.

Campbell County

• E Main Street (KY 10) at the corner of Redstone Road. (3.4 to 3.65 mile points) One lane closed in the area due to damaged pavement.

• CLEAR: Washington Trace Road and Painter Road (KY 2921) closed between Oneonta Road (KY 1566) and Mary Ingles Highway (KY 8) (0.0 mile point to 2.21 mile point)

• UPDATE: Oneonta Road (KY 1566) closed at Truesdell Road (1.0 mile point)



Carroll County

• CLEAR: KY 389 beginning near Green Bottoms Road to KY 55 (4.48 to 7.23 mile points)

• CLEAR: KY 36 from the intersection of KY 36/US 42 (8.12 mile point) to the Carroll/Trimble



County line (0.0 mile point)

• CLEAR: KY 55 between the spilt to KY 389 and KY 549. (3.57 to 5.76 mile points)

• CLEAR: KY 467 between Harrison Street and Buffalo Creek Road (0.50 to 2.0 mile points)

• Goose Creek Road (KY 1204) between KY 227 and Kendall Road (0.0 to 0.45 mile points)

• CLEAR: KY 389 from the Carroll/Henry County line extending to near Camp Branch Road. (0.0 to 1.5 mile point) This portion of KY 389 is now completely covered with water.

• CLEAR: KY 2997 just north of Woodrow Wilson Road (2.51 mile point) to KY 389 (4.25 mile point)

Gallatin County

• Steeles Bottom Road (KY 1992 ) is closed between 3.1 and 3.6 mile points.

Kenton County

• CLEAR: Locust Pike (KY 1930) near Locust Pike Park (1.5 to 2.5 mile point)

• River Road (KY 8) between the Villa Hills Marina to Amsterdam Road (KY 371) (1.9 to 0.01 mile point) due to a mudslide.

Owen County

• KY 355 is down to one lane near Severn Creek Road (4.7 mile point) due to a slide. Temporary traffic signals and signage are now in place.

• CLEAR: KY 355 from Gratz to KY 227 in Worthville (6.4 to 18.9 mile point)

KYTC District 6