Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education celebrates opening of third Northern Kentucky location in Wilder

Staff Report

Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education (Cultivate BHE) recently announced the grand opening of its newest ABA therapy center in Wilder.

The center’s opening, which comes during Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month, will the organization’s mission to create more inclusive, supportive, and empowering communities for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The center is Cultivate BHE’s third location in Northern Kentucky, a region experiencing a growing need for high-quality autism services. The new Wilder center will help to meet the rising demand for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, offering more families access to compassionate, evidence-based care that supports children in building independence and reaching their highest potential.

Cultivate BHE provides individualized and collaborative treatment programs across multiple settings, including clinics, homes, and schools. This ability to deliver services across environments is a distinction within the ABA community.

“This opening is more than just a new center, it’s a symbol of progress for autism acceptance,” said Julie Riordan, BCBA, LBA-KY, COBA, MOT, Clinical Manager of the Wilder location. “We are so excited to expand our services and bring high-quality care to more families in Northern Kentucky—specifically in Campbell County. Our dedicated team is committed to fostering meaningful progress for every child and family that we serve.”

The Wilder location is designed to create a welcoming and supportive space for both clients and their families. With dedicated therapy rooms, interactive learning areas, and an environment tailored for skill development, the center provides a supportive setting where children can learn, grow, and succeed.

“Opening a new center during Autism Acceptance & Awareness Month reminds us of why we do what we do,” said Michael Foulk, Chief Operating Officer. “Every child deserves access to compassionate care and opportunities to thrive. This new location is a testament to our team’s dedication, and we’re excited to continue expanding our reach in Northern Kentucky.”

The Wilder center marks a milestone moment in Cultivate BHE. With 10 additional de novo centers and multiple expansions planned across the country.

For more information about Cultivate BHE and its services, visit cultivatebhe.com.