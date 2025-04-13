Government briefs: News from Independence, Edgewood, Florence, Elsmere, Covington, Taylor Mill, Kenton County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

INDEPENDENCE

Independence City Council discussed the possibility of taking the Board of Adjustments

and putting it back with the city instead of in the Joint Board of Adjustments, made up of people from all over the county.

Council member Carol Franzen commented that at first she didn’t like the idea of the city’s board of adjustment being included in the joint board, but she is very comfortable now that PDS Executive Director Sharmili Reddy has done a great job overseeing the joint board of adjustments. She said it would cost about $10,000 to $11,000 a year for the city to take the board back. She also was concerned that they wouldn’t be able to find five people who would be willing to serve.

Attorney Jack Gatlin admitted that other cities have a significant turnover in the board members. Council member Greg Steffen shared his thoughts that he would like the board to be back on a local basis so that decisions would be made by residents of the city instead of people who don’t live in the city.

A list of questions was compiled by Mayor Chris Reinersman, and he said he would ask

Sharmili Reddy to come to the next meeting to help council make a decision.

The second reading of an ordinance was approved tightening up the definition of a

shipping container and regulating that no one is permitted to keep a shipping container in their driveway.

The final plan for the Bristow Road Townhouses was approved by council.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood Mayor John Link, fresh from a replacement hip operation, announced that

Edgewood has been named the safest city in the Northern Kentucky area.

John Reeves, an Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam war, was honored with a

proclamation at the meeting appreciating his service. Reeves went to Washington DC on

Tuesday on the Honor Flight. April 8 was his day in the city. His entire family was there to celebrate him.

Recreation Director Lucas Elam gave a report on the survey that was distributed to 50

residents in the vicinity of Victory Park, a pocket park at 3207 Laurel Oak Drive. Forty of those residents replied to the survey, and Elam told council that the park is appreciated, but the drainage in the area is very bad. Council agreed to start the process of improving the drainage, and drying the area out so they can work on the sidewalks and the basketball court.

The first reading of an ordinance was held which added studios to the PO zone in the

city.

FLORENCE

Florence City Council passed the second reading of an ordinance which allows a change

in concept development plan in a commercial two/planned development district for an

approximate .92 acre area located at 8534 US 42 so that Mike’s Car Wash can have alternative signage.

Mayor Julie Aubuchon announced that a basketball court in Stringtown Park and a

basketball court in Lincoln Woods will be resurfaced at the same time on April 14, but it should not interfere with shelter reservations.

She also reminded people that the Aquatic Center memberships are on sale this month.

Spring cleanup week is April 21 through 27, and residents can bring stuff they don’t want to 7850 Tanner’s Lane.

ELSMERE

Elsmere Police Chief Russell Woods promoted two of his people at the council meeting. Nicholas Klaiss was promoted to Lieutenant and Walt Cooley was promoted to Sergeant.

A resolution passed which determined certain streets to be city streets and others to be not city streets as part of the NKADD Centerline Project.

The second reading of an ordinance amending the tuition reimbursement ordinance was

passed by council.

After a closed session, council passed a resolution for a zoning map amendment

changing the zoning of a .8 acre site at the south west corner of Eastern Avenue and Dixie Highway from Neighborhood Commercial to Institution. This is the site of the old police department.

Council member Gloria Grubbs asked for a motion for a tentative date of a meeting

concerning council member Serena Owens on May 27 at 6:30 pm. Council all agreed, but there were two absences.

COVINGTON

State Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer came to the Covington Commission meeting to give an update on what happened in the Legislative session in Frankfort this year. She said they considered over 1000 bills, and she found out how important home rule is to the

cities in Northern Kentucky.

City Administrator Ken Smith told commissioners about two houses that have been demolished on Wheeler Street, since they were in very bad shape.

A resident came to the meeting to complain about the attention that is paid to bike and pedestrian safety. He pleaded with commissioners to “please put the residents first” and develop a comprehensive safety plan for the streets.

TAYLOR MILL

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of Emergency due to the extreme weather since April 2 and several residents from Church street came to the Taylor Mill

Commission Meeting to make sure their needs from flooding were well documented. Taylor Mill CAO Brian Haney assured them that they are aware of the problems on Church street and are working to get state and federal aid for them. A municipal order passed which officially declared a State of Emergency for the floods.

Another Municipal Order passed which allows the amount of $160,674.50 to be spent on

roads in accordance with the Municipal Road Aid fund.

Mayor Dan Bell led the vote for a proclamation declaring April as National

Autism Awareness Month, saying that he has a grandson who has been diagnosed with autism.

A contract with Verdantas was approved by commissioners for the Locust Pike sewer

study.

KENTON COUNTY

Dan Allen, who just retired from the Extension Center, received the first ever Ralph

Bailey award, an award given to public servants who have a record of integrity, accountability and professionalism, and have had a positive impact on the lives of Kenton County residents.

Allen said, ‘Everyday it was an honor to go to work for my community.’

Sheriff Charles Korzenborn presided over the promotions of several people in the

Sheriff’s department.

A proclamation was read declaring April 13-19 as Public Safety Telecommunications

week.

Commissioners agreed to an agreement in lieu of taxes for the Orleans project.

They also approved the appointment of Kelly Sauer as the Director of the Animal

Shelter.

An executive order passed which declared a state of emergency for any areas affected

by the weather since April 2.