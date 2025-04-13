Corporex, Commonwealth Hotels celebrate ribbon-cutting for new Homewood Suites by Hilton in Newport

Corporex and Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, celebrated the official grand opening of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event this week.

The hotel is located at 201 W. 4th Street in Newport in the Ovation Development.

Distinguished city leaders and local officials joined hotel executives and investors in commemorating the newest addition to the Newport community.

The hotel is managed by Commonwealth Hotels and owned by Corporex and various partners. Attendees enjoyed guided tours of the state-of-the-art amenities and experienced the signature hospitality that Homewood Suites is known for.

“We are thrilled to have officially opened our doors and to have received such a warm welcome from the Newport community,” said Brian Jungling, general manager of Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati. “Our extended-stay accommodations, spacious suites, and top-tier amenities are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient experience for both business and leisure travelers.”

The hotel features luxurious suites, modern fitness center, business hub, and inviting communal spaces and the region’s newest rooftop bar HighNote, featuring breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline.

Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati is designed for both short-term and extended stays, featuring fully equipped kitchens, separate living and sleeping areas, and thoughtful amenities tailored to modern travelers.

The hotel is located near popular attractions such as MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport on the Levee, the Cincinnati riverfront, and local dining and entertainment options.

Corporex