NKU’s Chase College of Law improves in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of nation’s best law schools

Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s best law schools.

Chase Law climbed 15 spots in the national rankings, rising to 134th in 2025 from 149th in 2024, thanks to the college’s high bar passage percentage and strong employment outcomes. With this recognition, Chase is now the second-highest ranked law school in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“This significant jump in rankings is the result of our students’ commitment to their studies in partnership with our dedicated faculty, and our outstanding career professionals who work with our talented students to help them secure fulfilling job opportunities,” says Judith Daar, Dean of the Chase College of Law. “This recognition from U.S. News, in tandem with our high bar passage rate and employment outcomes, is a testament to our continued and unwavering focus on the success of our students.”

U.S. News & World Report law school rankings are often discussed in four tiers, with approximately 50 schools in each tier. This is the first time in Chase Law’s history where the college’s ranking moved up one whole tier in just one year. The rankings are determined by a comprehensive evaluation of factors including graduate employment rates, bar exam success, faculty resources, academic achievements and assessments from law schools, law professors, attorneys and judges regarding program quality.

“This year’s rankings from U.S. News reflect the ongoing commitment from our entire NKU community to create a dynamic and innovative environment for legal education,” says NKU President Cady Short-Thompson. “With the support of our outstanding faculty and staff, and community partners, we are able to provide an education that ensures our law graduates are well-equipped to be great leaders on a regional and national level.”

In addition to the college’s ranking, graduates from the Class of 2024 achieved success in their job placements, with more than 90 percent of recent graduates finding employment in positions that require bar passage or a law degree advantage. While national data for 2025 has yet to be release, Chase’s 90 percent job placement rate in 2024 exceeded the national average.

