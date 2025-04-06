Easterseals Redwood’s annual Express fundraiser at Turfway Park is May 9

Easterseals Redwood will host its annual fundraising event, Express, from 6-10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 9,at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence.

The event raises money to support the more than 800 individuals with disabilities that participate in Easterseals Redwood’s programs each year.





Celebrating 43 years of friends and fun, Express will include a silent disco, entertainment, multiple food stations, an open bar, live and silent auctions, and raffles – including the Grand Raffle with a $5,000 cash prize.



“Express has become a wonderful opportunity for Easterseals Redwood to bring the community together to support our programs and celebrate all abilities,” said Pam Green, CEO of Easterseals Redwood. “We work daily to champion more than 800 individuals with disabilities each year through programs that enrich education, expand employment, enhance health, and overall elevate the communities in which we live. Our mission is something that truly makes an impact in the region, and we’re excited to look ahead toward another year of doing the work to help individuals and families live full lives.”



Express supports children like Boone who was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes his skin to be extremely fragile and blister or shear off very easily. His day-to-day life is painful, and he has to proceed with more caution than most kids his age.

Boone’s Easterseals Redwood team comprised of therapists and teachers provide the support and resources he needs to succeed and meet milestones.



Tickets to Easterseals Redwood’s Express are $150 and are available for purchase online.



Easterseals Redwood believes in the power of purpose and the power of work; empowering children and adults with disabilities, military veterans, and people facing disadvantages to live full and meaningful lives. To learn more about Easterseals Redwood and its services, visit eastersealsredwood.org.