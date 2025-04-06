Per Scholas to offer free tech training as it moves a satellite campus into Covington

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It all starts Monday – April 7 — in NKY.

Per Scholas Greater Cincinnati campus launched in July 2015 – and since launching has trained more than 850 learners, equipping them with critical tech skills such as IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Software Engineering.

“We’re here to help people launch careers in Information-Technology,” Dr. Roger Burns, Managing Director for Per Scholars of Greater Cincinnati, told the Northern Kentucky

Tribune. “We provide Tech Training as well as professional development.”

Dr. Burns is no stranger to the non-profit world. He has been at it for 30 years, he said,

and has toiled with Per Scholas for close to four.

And the 13–15-week course gets underway – it is free – Monday, at 1324 Madison

Avenue, Covington – at the Kentucky Career Center, where the Per Scholas NKY satellite campus is located.

“The goal is to align that tech training for what prospective employers need and are looking for in talent,” Dr. Burns said. “We’ve enrolled about 200 students in the Commonwealth thus far,” he said, “And hope to train at least forty more this year.

“We are thrilled that Northern Kentucky residents can begin preparing for their IT careers here in Covington. This satellite campus also means that local employers will have access to an amazing pool of high-quality tech talent right here in Northern Kentucky.”

With a proven tech training model including both in-person and remote learning hubs, Per Scholas continues to unlock opportunities for individuals, strengthen communities, and drive business success across the Commonwealth.

Every dollar invested in Per Scholas yields an eight-dollar net economic return, according to statistics distributed by Per Scholas at a Friday morning announcement.

Per Scholas Greater Cincinnati is transforming lives and will now be shaping Covington’s future as a thriving technology hub by equipping Per Scholas Technologists with in-demand tech skills – at no cost.

Per Scholas, in fact, is celebrating 30 years of impact and now aims to train and upskill;

25,000 technologists annually by the year 2030, expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, Pro Scholas has offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills, generating over $2 billion in increased personal earnings.

With over twenty campuses and remote programs, Per Scholas partners with employers – from Fortune 500 companies to startups – to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering.

“More than half our learners hold a high school diploma at their highest educational credential,” Dr. Burns mentioned. “We are building a future where successful careers in

tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.”