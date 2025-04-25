Enzweiler Building Institute celebrates graduation of 45 adult evening program students

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) recently celebrated the graduation of 45 adult evening program students at a ceremony held at Dixie Heights High School where friends, family, instructors, and industry partners gathered to honor the dedication, perseverance, and accomplishments of the 2025 graduating class.

The graduates, many of whom balanced full-time jobs and family responsibilities while completing their training, have earned their certifications in skilled trades such as carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Their success represents a significant step forward in addressing the skilled labor shortage and strengthening the regional workforce.

“This group of graduates is a testament to what’s possible when opportunity meets determination,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “They’ve committed themselves to growing their skills, bettering their futures, and joining an industry that needs them now more than ever. We’re incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved and excited to see the impact they’ll make in our communities.”

The Enzweiler Building Institute’s adult evening programs offer hands-on, career-focused education designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in the construction and building trades. With a focus on practical skills and real-world experience, EBI continues to serve as a trusted pathway to career advancement and economic mobility for adults throughout the region.

