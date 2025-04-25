Kenton County Fiscal Court approves recipients of 2025 Pioneer Award for outstanding service

The Kenton County Fiscal Court approved this year’s recipients of the Pioneer Award this week. Now in its eighth year, the Pioneer Award recognizes residents who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

This year’s recipients are:

• Ralph Dusing: With a successful career in commercial construction and as co-founder of the now-national PetSuites brand, Dusing’s greatest legacy lies in his extensive civic involvement. He has chaired and served on numerous boards and committees including Habitat for Humanity, the NKY Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Church, Villa Hills Ethics Committee, and the Kenton County PVA Appeals Board. Ralph’s leadership as a mentor to transitioning military veterans through ONWARD OPS has changed lives, connecting veterans to employment, housing, counseling and even critical medical care.

• Jo Martin: Martin has dedicated her life to service, blending professional excellence with profound community impact. After a 30-year career with AT&T, she began tutoring GED candidates at the Kenton County Detention Center, which inspired her to found Tattoo Removal Ink—a nonprofit offering free tattoo removal for formerly incarcerated individuals and human trafficking survivors. Investing $60,000 of her retirement savings, Jo built the organization from the ground up, helping hundreds reclaim their lives and secure employment by removing stigmatizing tattoos.

• Martin Butler: While Butler’s legal career helped shape key Northern Kentucky developments, it is his leadership in organizations like the Butler Foundation and the Samaritan Car Care Clinic that truly defines his legacy of service. As chairman of both, Marty has championed direct aid to low-income families, with the Clinic alone providing critical vehicle repairs annually to hundreds of Northern Kentuckians—85% of whom are single mothers or women in need. He has also served on the boards of Northern Kentucky Habitat for Humanity and the Parish Kitchen, and has played a pivotal role in fundraising and strategic development for St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky.

Recipients were selected by a five-person committee consisting of past honorees. That committee submitted its recommendations to the Fiscal Court for final approval.

Honorees will be recognized individually at future Kenton County Fiscal Court meetings. Their photos will also be displayed in the lobby of the Kenton County Government Center.

Kenton County Fiscal Court