NKY Chamber’s next Eggs N’ Issues to address how region can better prepare students for workforce

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) next Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging Futures – Career Development & Education for a Thriving Business Community will take place Tuesday, May 20, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Moderated by Lee Crume, president and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, the event stems from BE NKY’s Community Competitive Initiative, which was launched in 2024 to help build a stronger, more connected local workforce.

Education and business leaders will come together to talk about how Northern Kentucky can better prepare students for exciting career opportunities right here in the region. Panelists will share how current programs are being implemented and how local businesses can get involved with helping students from kindergarten through 12th grade get early exposure to local industries and trades, explore different career paths, and engage in real-world experiences that bring learning to life.

Scheduled speakers are:

• Dr. Kathy Burkhardt, Senior Director, Navigo • Angela Easton, Supply Chain Operations Leader for the Midwest Natural Gas Business Unit at Duke Energy/Piedmont Natural Gas; Adopt A Class • Keith Faust, Assistant Superintendent, Fort Thomas Independent Schools • Phil Griffin, Founder and Board Chair, Trades NKY; Owner, AnyWeather Companies

“Investing in our youth and making sure they are set up for success is key to ensuring they are properly prepared for the quality careers available in our region,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “By aligning academic and other community programs with our regional industry needs, we can empower these kids to grow into leaders and innovators in all the fields that make Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Bridging Futures – Career Development & Education for a Thriving Business Community will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce