Florence invites photographers of all skill levels to submit works for 2025 Community Photo Contest

The City of Florence has announced the launch of its 2025 Community Photo Contest May 1 through May 15.

The contest invites photographers of all experience levels to submit original photos taken within the Florence city limits.

Participants may submit up to three (3) high-resolution, color photos in JPEG or PNG format to photocontest@florence-ky.gov. Entries should focus on one of three categories: Landscape, People, or Landmarks.

Winners will be selected in each category for first, second, and third place, along with a special Mayor’s Choice Award. Winning photos will be featured in the 2026 Florence Community Guide, showcased at the Art & Vendor Festival on August 2, and highlighted across the city’s website and social media platforms.

Participants are encouraged to focus their photographs on landscape, people, and landmarks within the City of Florence. Whether it is a breathtaking sunset at one of our parks, our beloved water tower, every corner of Florence offers an opportunity for stunning photography.

The contest is open to all, Florence residency is not required, but the photo must be taken within the city limits of Florence. Full contest guidelines are available at www.florence-ky.gov.

City of Florence