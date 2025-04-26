KYTC warns of fraudulent toll collection scam; recipients urged to follow AG’s ID theft guidance

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning Kentuckians of fraudulent text messages impersonating tolling agencies, which feature a suspicious link similar to the KYTC licensing website address.

If you receive one of these texts, do not click the link. Even if the website or link looks like it belongs to KYTC, the text is a scam. KYTC will not send text messages to collect tolls, and we are taking appropriate steps to have the fraudulent websites taken down.

The scam messages warn customers of unpaid tolls, and indicate fees will be incurred if payment is not sent immediately.

If you have provided any personal information, contact your bank immediately.

You can also report this to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov, or visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney Genera’s website, www.ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.

You can also forward the suspicious message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider as well.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet