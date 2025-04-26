Governor announces new vocational initiatives to support job growth during Second Chance Month

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced more than a dozen new vocational programs at Kentucky’s adult correctional facilities across the state, aimed at further supporting job and reuniting families.

The new programs are part of the Governor’s reentry initiative, which assists inmates who are leaving incarceration fund meaningful employment, addiction treatment and education so they do not reoffend and can build a better future for themselves and their families.

The initiative also aims to keep the state’s recidivism low and boost public safety. Kentucky has secured low recidivism rates with nearly 70% of people released from state custody over the past two years not being re-incarcerated.

“To continue this historic progress, we are doubling down on our commitment to reentry programs,” Gov. Beshear said. “When we invest in these programs we are investing in our families and communities, which results in job growth and enhanced public safety.”

More than a dozen new vocational programs include training in plumbing, basic construction skills, HVAC and commercial vehicle operation, among others. The vocational programs will be available as early as this summer with others launching in spring 2026.

This new initiative is being funded by a career and technical education workforce development grant from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is a vital partner in much of the educational programming provided by the Department of Corrections.

Last year, the Governor announced that the first prison to launch a new professional licensure program would be the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, which is establishing a licensed cosmetology school. This is the first time in Kentucky that a prison has operated a cosmetology school.

In February, the administration announced a partnership with Ironworkers Local Union #70 for inmates housed at Northpoint Training Center and Luther Luckett Correctional Complex to participate in a pre-apprenticeship program. Through this two-year paid program, inmates will have the opportunity to become skilled ironworkers, installing and assembling the structural steel and iron components that build the framework of our buildings and our bridges.

“Meaningful employment is a fundamental element of successful reentry,” said Kerry Harvey, the special advisor leading the reentry initiative “A living wage job allows returning inmates to support their families and provides the promise of a better future. People with a hopeful future are far less likely to reoffend. We are building a growing roster of Kentucky employers who are giving reentering inmates a fair chance to compete for jobs for which they are qualified.”

The Governor also signed an executive order creating the Team Kentucky Office of Reentry Services. The office will be headed up by Natalie Burikhanov, who has been with us the Justice Cabinet. Ann Blaylock, with the Education and Labor Cabinet, will serve as general counsel for the office.

“We welcome these folks to their new roles where they will work with cabinet secretaries and agency heads as well as many partners to continue our re-entry work,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Governor highlighted that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has worked closely with Team Kentucky to identify second chance employers who are interested in hiring eligible former inmates. As of today, the chamber has identified more than 25 employers for the initial pilot program, the Fair Chance Hiring Campaign, with a commitment to growing the list.

“Employment is one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce recidivism and break the cycle of incarceration,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts in a video. “When individuals have the opportunity to earn a paycheck, they are less likely to reoffend, making our communities safer, supporting self-sufficiency and reducing taxpayer costs. Kentucky’s business community has a critical role to play, and many are already stepping up.”

Governor’s Office