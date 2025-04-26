First Job Fair for Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center was big success

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Jason Patty was not sure what to expect. Emily Worley was pleasantly surprised.

And Katie Hoffman said she showed up because she was invited.

But they all agreed- the first Job Fair, presented by The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center was a success.

“We had close to 150 individuals looking for work,” said Brandon Releford, the Executive director of the Center, “And many walked away with work. We cannot wait till next year’s Job Fair.”

That was the objective – to get people working.

The four-hour free event — 11am-3 pm – Friday, attracted 10 area and local vendors.

Patty is the Director of Operations for Hotel Covington and the Madison Event Center. “I’m in charge of events at the Center,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “And I make sure we have the linens, the liquor and staffing for our events.”

He said he was looking for an event-center Full-Time Cook, a Full-Time Event Captain, and Event Dishwasher for Hotel Covington as well as an Event Server.

“I chatted with Zach, DeVon, and Brandon and any one of those young people could fill those roles,” he was happy to report.

Emily Worley is the Recruiting and Retention Specialist for the Mall Road (Florence) Kroger. “We were looking for a cashier, courtesy clerk and grocery stocking person,” she told the Tribune. “I think the Job Fair, at least for us, was a success.”

Katie Hoffman is the HR Coordinator for Levi Strauss & Co and came to the Job Fair to fill a weekend shift position. “We’re looking to fill a Friday, Saturday and Sunday shift, starting at 5:30 pm,” she said. “I think we will accomplish that here.”

Joining those three looking for help were people from CVG, Encore, Brighton Center, TANK and FUN.

“We’re a distribution center located on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere,” said FUN’s HR assistant, Liz Lopez. “We’re looking to fill some positions this August.”

Yajaira Nunez, DC Recruiter, KY Distributions Centers for Levi Straus & Co., echoed her partner – Katie Hoffman – in that “We got an invite to the Job Fair. We did meet quite a few people and we’d certainly return to the next one.”

Encore strives to create workplaces that reflect the communities in which they work and where every person has a full sense of belonging.

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are foundational to their culture and core values.

Just like The Point/Arc.