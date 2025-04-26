Governor orders flags to half-staff today in honor of Fort Thomas WWII veteran whose remains were recently identified

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, April 26, in honor of an Army pilot from Kentucky who died in World War II but whose remains were only identified last summer.

U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lt. Joe A. De Jarnette, 24, of Fort Thomas, was a member of the 732nd Bombardment Squadron, 453rd Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force, in the European Theater. He was killed when his plane was shot down over Germany on April 8, 1944. (See the NKyTribune’s earlier story here.)

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. today in Ft. Thomas with burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger.

Flags across the Commonwealth are already at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, whose interment also takes place on Saturday.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Jarnette as well.

Flags should return to full staff at sunset on Saturday.