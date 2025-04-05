Grand opening ceremony opens new Bengals Bar & Kitchen at CVG airport

Bengals Bar & Kitchen, the first and only Cincinnati Bengals branded restaurant and bar, held a grand opening ceremony at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting took place during the celebration after remarks were made by Bengals’ director of strategy and engagement, Elizabeth Blackburn, SSP America’s chief executive officer, Pat Murray, and CVG’s chief executive officer, Larry Krauter. Ben-Gal cheerleaders and Who Dey, the Bengals’ mascot, added cheer to the event.

Bengals Bar & Kitchen is a football-themed restaurant with Bengals breakfast, starting line-up appetizers, half-time handhelds, field goal greens, entrées, and a wide variety of rotating beer and cocktails.

Bengals Bar & Kitchen features large screens for watching games, a display wall for autographed footballs, a selection of authentic Bengals merchandise, and orange and black décor. Bengals Bar & Kitchen is another addition to the sense of place being created at CVG.

“We are thankful to the Cincinnati Bengals and SSP America for bringing this unique concept to CVG,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “There is no better way to showcase Bengals Nation to all sports fans as they travel to and from our community then to welcome them into this comfortable venue to watch their favorite sporting events while enjoying a great culinary experience.”

“Bengals Bar & Kitchen is an energetic space that represents Who Dey Nation and the passion for sports in this region. It offers a warm welcome and immediately lets global travelers know they are in the Home of the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “This restaurant and bar features thoughtful details to create a fun, authentic Bengals feel. Fans are already saying how they love seeing the space and we hope all travelers enjoy this unique experience at the airport.”

“SSP America is proud to be part of today’s event, bringing the Bengals Bar & Kitchen to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). We take pride in showcasing a true taste of place in the communities we serve at every airport we operate in. We’re grateful to CVG and the Cincinnati Bengals for partnering with us to create this iconic, locally driven concept that offers passengers an authentic experience of Cincinnati and the spirit of the Bengals,” said SSP America CEO, Pat Murray.

Bengals Bar & Kitchen replaces Outback Steakhouse in Concourse B, near the escalators and elevator. This new restaurant is part of an overall program refresh at CVG. Later this year, Dunkin’ is expected to open in Concourses A and B; Taste of Belgium is also expected to launch in Concourse A. In 2024, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls opened in Concourse B. A full list of CVG’s dining options is available on cvgairport.com.