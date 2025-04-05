Weather update: Severe weather through Sunday; one death reported in Frankfort flood waters

The threat of more severe storms and flooding continues at least through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, President Trump has approved a disaster declaration in Kentucky, and Friday morning saw the first flood-related death in the state from the last several days of heavy rain, a 9-year-old boy from Frankfort.

Franklin County Coroner William C. Harrod says the incident involving the youngster was reported shortly after 6:30 Friday morning in the Hickory Hills neighborhood of Frankfort.

“Nine-year-old Gabriel Andrews, while on his way to his school bus stop, was swept away by weather-related elevated water conditions. Search and rescue efforts were immediately conducted by multiple agencies and volunteers.”

A little over two hours later, he was discovered about a half mile from where he was reportedly swept away, and was pronounced dead, according to Harrod.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort, and Harrod says the results will be available in 16-20 weeks.

The investigation continues by Harrod’s office and the Frankfort Police Department.

Reacting to the news, Gov. Andy Beshear noted in a Facebook post, “My heart breaks for this family. Please join Britainy and me in praying for them following this unimaginable loss. We need everyone to understand that all water poses a risk right now. Let’s do everything possible to keep our loved ones safe.”

The National Weather Service office in Louisville says a stalled frontal system will continue to have the potential for more severe storms and flooding through Saturday, before the storm system finally starts to exit the state on Sunday.

The Kentucky Mesonet, a statewide automated weather reporting system, says much of central and western Kentucky has received over five inches of rain during the 48-hour period that ended at 2 p.m., Eastern Time. That includes over eight inches in Grayson and Marshall counties. High water is covering numerous roads in Kentucky, due to the rain.

The Governor announced Friday afternoon, “My request to President Trump for an emergency declaration has been approved. This is going to give us access to crucial federal support we need for our people. I want to thank the President. He has been responsive in every request we have made during a natural disaster and his people have been supportive and professional, and we’re grateful to them.”

Extended forecast for NKY

District 6 reports high water on these state roads

State roads impacted by high water and/or mudslides.

Campbell County

• NEW: River Road (KY 445) at 1.6 mile point. This is located between Delta Ave. and Mary Ingles Highway (KY 6635)

• Oneonta Road (KY 1566) near Truesdell Road (0.8 to 1 mile points)

• Mary Ingles Highway (KY 6335) between River Road (KY 445) and Tower Hill Road ( 4.6 to 1.8 mile points) due to a mudslide.

Carroll County

• KY 36 from the railroad crossing to KY 47 (21.97 to 23.21 mile points)

Gallatin County

• KY 467 from Glencoe to Gallatin/Grant County line (7.9 to 9.9 mile points)

Grant County

• Warsaw Road (KY 467) near split with Elliston Mt. Zion Road (KY 1942) (1.9 mile point)

• Northbound lane on U.S. 25 at 1.9 mile point blocked due to high water.

• Elliston Mt. Zion Road (KY 1942) from Warsaw Road (KY 467) to Sipple Road (0.0 to 2.70 mile points)

Kenton County

• KY 14 (Rich Road) between Hempfling Road and Cruise Creek Road (6.4 to 6.8 mile points)

Duke Energy reports

Duke Energy has restored power to more than 96% of its customers affected by power outages as of early Friday morning.

In total, storm-related power outages have decreased from 60,000 to appproximately 2,400 — now largley concentrated in eastern Hamilton and Clermont counties. Crews are repairing damage while assessments of the extent of the damage are ongoing.

“Our teams made significant progress overnight, repairing broken poles and downed power lines, and we’re bringing in line crews from sister utilities and other states in the Duke Energy service territory to assist,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. “We’re focused on restoring service quickly and safely, and we

appreciate our customers’ patience as we respond.”



Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company’s top priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual

neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:

• Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

• Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your

smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

• Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

• Call Duke Energy’s automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

Kentucky Today and Staff report