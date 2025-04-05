Kentuckians urged to avoid distractions, engage in driving during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

It takes only an instant, but the impact can be lifelong. Each year, thousands lose their lives on America’s roadways because a driver is distracted from driving. Maybe it was a text, a call, their vehicle’s controls ― even a bite of a hamburger ― but the results proved deadly.

April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA reminds drivers to avoid distractions and stay engaged with their driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), more than 3,000 people lose their lives and nearly 300,000 are injured every year due to a driver becoming distracted. It may be the drivers themselves, their occupants or others on the roadway ― including bicyclists and pedestrians ― whose lives are taken or forever changed due to a few seconds of inattention.

From 2019 to 2023, 783 fatalities and 4,470 serious injuries resulted from crashes involving distracted driving on Kentucky roadways, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. These numbers likely understate the problem, as it can be difficult to identify or prove distraction as a contributing factor to a crash.

“Multi-tasking behind the wheel continues to be far too commonplace on our roadways, with many motorists downplaying the potential impacts,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Bluegrass. “But the reality is that distracted drivers recognize the dangers yet selfishly put themselves and others at risk. Behind every statistic is a real person. A few moments of inattentiveness can change lives forever.”

A report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that most drivers (93%) recognize the dangers of texting, emailing, and reading while driving. Despite this, many drivers reported sending a text/email (27%), reading a text/email (37%), or holding and talking on a phone (36%) while driving in the past 30 days.

Distracted driving is likely an even greater problem than statistics might suggest. Because of the challenges for law enforcement in determining if distracted driving was the primary factor in a traffic incident, the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by distraction is believed to be significantly underreported.

NHTSA distracted driving statistics show that on average, about 9 lives are lost every day due to distracted driving. Although distracted drivers can be found in all age groups, those drivers age 15 to 44 are particularly overrepresented, making up 55% of all drivers on the road but 60% of all distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes.

In 2022, there were 3,308 people killed and an additional 289,310 people injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. Eight percent of all fatal crashes, 12 percent of injury crashes and 11 percent of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes were reported as distraction-affected.

Distracted driving puts other road users at risk as well, in addition to drivers and vehicle passengers. In 2022, there were 621 non-occupants ― pedestrians, bicyclists and others ― killed in distraction-affected traffic crashes nationwide, according to NHTSA data.

Kentucky’s distracted driving crash fatality rate ranks much higher than surrounding states. With a rate of 2.56 fatalities per billion vehicle miles driven, Kentucky’s rate is more than double the national average and that of all surrounding states.

About 12% of distraction-related crashes every year involve confirmed use of a cellphone or other electronic device, according to NHTSA data.

“While sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for only about 5 seconds, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field at 55 mph with your eyes closed,” Weaver Hawkins points out.

But while use of a smartphone has resulted in more than one fatality per day on average, distracted driving can result from any activity that diverts attention away from driving. Distractions can be mental, physical or a combination of the two. Mental distraction can also include fatigue and physical or emotional conditions that take the driver’s attention away from the task of safe driving. The three main forms of distraction behind the wheel include the driver removing:

• Their eyes from the road.

• Their hands from the wheel.

• Their minds from the task of driving.

In addition to texting and talking on a mobile device, other common driving distractions include eating and drinking, smoking, passenger interaction, distractions outside the vehicle, a moving object within the vehicle, adjusting in-vehicle climate or infotainment controls, applying makeup or simply ‘daydreaming’ behind the wheel.

“Many drivers are less aware of the dangers of these other distractions,” Weaver Hawkins says. “Even if you put your cell phone away while behind the wheel, you could still be engaging in other activities that distract you from the roadway without realizing the risk.”

In addition to underestimating the risk of a moment’s distraction, many drivers remain unaware of the “hangover” effect caused by technology interaction.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety partnered with researchers from the University of Utah to test the visual and cognitive demand created by vehicle infotainment systems. They found that while only 2 seconds of distraction doubles the crash risk, it takes a driver 40 seconds to program navigation using in-vehicle technology. Traveling at just 25 mph, a driver can travel the length of about four football fields during the time it takes to enter a destination in navigation.

But even more striking was that the study found it can take up to 27 seconds for the impairing effects of mental distraction to subside once a driver stops interacting with technology in the vehicle. This “inattentive blindness” means that while a driver may have their eyes on the road, their mind is still elsewhere.

“While vehicle technology is meant to keep drivers and their passengers safe or comfortable, drivers need to be aware that it can also increase the potential for a crash if adjusted during driving,” reminds Weaver Hawkins. “Even if drivers wait to interact with tech while parked or stopped at a red light, their mind is still not fully focused on their driving for nearly a half minute afterward. This hangover effect puts all road users at risk.”

All motorists are encouraged to eliminate distracted driving, not only during Distracted Driving Month, but all year long by following these tips:

• Put the phone away. If you can’t resist the temptation to look at your screen, place your cell phone in your trunk or elsewhere out of sight. Activate the “Do not disturb” setting on your smartphone or use an app that tells callers you are driving and will text or call back once you’ve reached your destination. • Plan your route before heading out. If you plan to use a navigation system, program the destination before you head out. • Pull over first. If you must call or text while on the road or re-enter navigation, pull over to a safe location and park your vehicle before doing so. Be aware of the “hangover effect” when heading back into traffic. • Ask passengers for help. If someone is riding with you, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a text while you drive. • Be a safe-minded passenger. Speak up if the driver of your vehicle texts or is otherwise distracted. • Don’t be a distraction as a passenger. If you are an occupant, avoid distracting the driver. Instead, assist with navigation, climate or infotainment controls when needed. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. • Other road users also have a role. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Don’t allow headphones and music to divert your attention or affect your ability to hear approaching traffic. Do not call, text or play games on your phone while walking or biking.

For more information, visit AAA’s Distracted Driving website.

AAA Blue Grass