UK president says some graduate students at the university had student visas revoked

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Some graduate students at the University of Kentucky have had their visas revoked, President Eli Capilouto said in a campus-wide message Friday afternoon.

In his message, Capilouto wrote that the Department of Homeland Security notified UK that the department was revoking some F-1 student visas. The president didn’t specify the number of students affected but said it was a “small number.”

He said university officials contacted the students to offer information and support.

“The university will always comply with the law,” Capilouto said. “We also will make abundantly clear that our more than 1,300 international students and scholars are valued members of this special community.”

UK is “working to understand changing federal policies” that are affecting campuses, Capilouto said.

UK international students are encouraged to direct questions they may have to the university’s International Student and Scholars Services Center.



The news at the Kentucky university comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s efforts to ramp up deportations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the State Department has revoked 300 or more student visas.



At the University of Louisville, President Gerry Bradley told reporters Thursday morning that no students there had a visa revoked at that time.

McKenna Horsley covers state politics for the Kentucky Lantern where this story first appeared.