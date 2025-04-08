Haile Foundation coming home; moving its offices to Downtown Covington’s Ralph Haile Square

The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation will return to Northern Kentucky, establishing its new home in Downtown Covington at Ralph Haile Square — the very building where Ralph V. Haile, Jr. spent much of his professional life.

After many years of operating from the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River, the Foundation has made the meaningful decision to relocate to the historic former People’s Liberty Bank complex at 6th and Madison.

This move marks a symbolic and intentional return to the place where Ralph Haile built his legacy in community banking and civic leadership.

Ralph Haile, known for his signature bow tie, quick smile, and commitment to revitalizing Covington’s urban core, served as CEO of Peoples Liberty Bank and Trust Company. former Army Air Corps pilot, he was a driving force behind many transformative projects in Northern Kentucky, including Old Town Plaza, MainStrasse, and the Licking Riverside neighborhood.

Ralph’s wife, Carol Ann, brought a vibrant spirit to both civic life and community giving, championing arts and culture initiatives and volunteering her time to causes she held dear.

Together, they shared a deep belief in giving back — through leadership, philanthropy, and personal connection to the communities they served.

“Mr. Haile’s former office will be converted into the Foundation’s new board room, where the governing body of the Foundation will evaluate and determine how best to carry out Mr. and Mrs. Haile’s legacy,” said foundation President & CEO, Bernie McKay. “This is a homecoming in the best sense of the word.”

From this new home base, the Foundation remains deeply committed to its mission of enhancing the vitality of communities in the Tri-state region through strategic investments in arts and culture, education, civic and community, and human services.

The Haile Foundation will continue its work from this new home beginning in the Fall of 2025, where history, community, and future impact come together under one roof.

The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation is an independent family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. They concentrate their efforts and resources in areas about which Carol Ann and Ralph were most passionate: Arts and Culture, Civic and Community, Education, and Human Services. Their work is intended to have the greatest impact possible as they, in collaboration with the region’s stakeholders, help lead the way to a strong and vibrant community.

Haile Foundation