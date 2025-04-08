Duke Energy restores powers to 70,000 customers; Ohio River crests and work continues

Duke Energy encourages customers to stay safe as the company continues to respond to historic storms and flooding in the Greater Cincinnati area. As of 9 a.m. Monday, Duke Energy has restored power for more than 70,000 customers affected by last week’s severe weather. Crews continue with restoration efforts in the areas hardest hit by the severe weather that began Thursday evening and continued through the weekend.

Low-lying areas of both Kentucky and Ohio along the Ohio River continue to deal with significant flooding. In coordination with local authorities, the company has completed roughly 500 natural gas shutoffs in flooded areas. Natural gas service can be safely restored once flood waters recede.

The Ohio River crested at 60 feet Monday morning. In total, flood and storm-related power outages across the company’s service territory have decreased from over 70,000 at one point to less than 100.

“Our crews have answered the call this past week and continue to work hard to restore

natural gas and electric services to all of our communities,” said Amy Spiller, president

of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. “We urge our customers to remain safe, as we may see

additional flash flooding today (Monday) as a result of the heavy rainfall.”

Flooding tips for electric and gas customers

• If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding –

turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

• Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed electrical

lines.

• Don’t drive over – and don’t stand near – downed electrical lines.

• Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, or while standing on a

wet or damp surface.

• If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

• Technicians will remove any natural gas meter believed to have been submerged and turn off natural gas service to the home or business. We have notified customers whose natural gas service was turned off.

• Natural gas appliances in a home or business where service has been turned off must be inspected for safe operation by a licensed contractor before service can be restored. Appliances may need to be replaced if an inspection finds they have been damaged by flood waters and cannot operate safely.

• Do not attempt to relight any of your natural gas appliances or to clear flood debris from your natural gas meter or from any other natural gas appliance, including your water heater. Call Duke Energy for an assessment.

Customers experiencing a natural gas outage should call 800.634.4300. If they suspect a natural gas leak or are experiencing a natural gas emergency, they should leave the area immediately and call 911 or Duke Energy from a safe location away from the smell of natural gas.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app for weather safety. The latest version of the app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, is free, available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found here.

During power restoration, the company’s top priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes.

Customers can also report and check the status of their power outage in the following

ways:

• Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

• Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a

smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

• Visit duke-

energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safetyon a desktop computer or mobile device.

• Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.POWERON (800.343.3525).

Scam alert

Customers should stay alert and protect their personal information, as scams are more common after storms. Duke Energy will never threaten disconnection, ask for payment over the phone or request a prepaid credit card. For more tips, visit duke-energy.com/scam.