St. Henry head coach Dave Faust retiring as 9th Region’s all-time leader in boys basketball victories

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dave Faust said he spent more than two hours Monday sending emails to former St. Henry boys basketball players about his decision to retire as head coach and teacher after 33 years at the high school.

“I just wanted to thank them for making me look good,” said Faust, who holds the 9th Region boys basketball record for most career wins with 482 that he set entirely with St. Henry teams.

“It’s been a fun ride,” said the 66-year-old educator. “I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of good people, especially a lot of great kids and faculties.”

Faust said his decision to retire had nothing to do with the team’s 7-19 record this season.

After spending 43 years as a teacher and coach, he felt like it was time for him to spend more time with his wife, Karen, and their family that now includes two grand children.

“It’s just hard to believe it’s been 43 years,” he said. “I guess being around kids for 43 years doesn’t make it seem like I’m a senior citizen with a Medicare card.”

St. Henry’s gym floor has “Dave Faust Court” painted on it as a tribute to the coach who guided the Crusaders to their first and only 9th Region boys basketball championship in 2003. St. Henry also won Kentucky All “A” Classic state titles in 2003, 2020 and 2021 under Faust.

His teams won the 9th Region All “A” Classic 10 times and compiled a 17-5 record in state tournament games in the annual small-school playoffs.

Two years ago, Faust got career win No. 461 to break the 9th Region boys basketball record that was held by Ken Shields for 35 years. The new leader is retiring with a career record of 482-425 in his 33 seasons with the Crusaders.

“Coach Faust wasn’t just one of the greatest coaches in Northern Kentucky history. He was a builder of character, a mentor who shaped generations of student-athletes with integrity, passion, faith and heart,” said St. Henry athletic director Jim Demler.

Faust played basketball at Newport Catholic High School and Thomas More College. His first head coaching assignment came unexpectedly. In 1982, he was an assistant coach at Thomas More and took charge of the team for four games while head coach Jim Connor was recovering from injuries sustained when the team bus crashed.

Faust started his high school coaching career at Newport and then became head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach at NewCath. He was hired as St. Henry’s head basketball coach in 1991 and remained there.

“All three places that I’ve been (a coach and teacher), I’ve never lost sight of why I got into this profession. It’s always been about the kids,” Faust said.

He said it was “extremely emotional” telling St. Henry players, students and faculty members on Monday that he had decided to retire.

“I had to tell my kids and that was extremely hard to do,” Faust said. “I think I went through a half box of Kleenex when they weren’t around. They could probably tell something was wrong. I’m sure my eyes were red from crying.”

St. Henry principal Grant Brannen, who was a ball boy on NewCath basketball teams when Faust coached there, considers his career in education and athletes something to celebrate.

“The love, appreciation, and deep respect I have for him are beyond measure,” Brannen said. “He’s more than just a role model for our student-athletes. He inspires our entire faculty, staff, and community. Coach Faust has left an indelible mark on St. Henry.”