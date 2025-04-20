Holmes High School student Kylee Butrick named GEAR UP Kentucky Student of the Year

Holmes High School student Kylee Butrick was in the spotlight at the 2025 GEAR UP Kentucky Institute for a College-Going Culture, held recently at The Campbell House in Lexington.

Butrick was named the 2024–25 GEAR UP Kentucky Student of the Year, one of just 12 students recognized statewide. Butrick earned the distinction through strong academic standing, leadership as a GEAR UP Student Ambassador, and consistent support of peers both in and beyond GEAR UP programming. Butrick plans to attend Northern Kentucky University and hopes to become a child psychologist.

“GEAR UP matters to me because not many people know what opportunities lie ahead of them and they get discouraged. GEARUP helps connect you with opportunities,” said Butrick. “I hope that GEAR UP can continue and inform kids just like me who didn’t know they had opportunities.”

GEAR UP Kentucky — Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs — is a statewide, federally-funded grant program administered by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Its mission is to increase the number of students from low-income Kentucky communities who are ready to succeed in education after high school. The program places college and career advisors in schools to provide academic advising, college and career exploration, FAFSA and financial aid support, college visits and summer programs, and leadership opportunities—starting as early as seventh grade.

Holmes High School has been a GEAR UP Kentucky partner since 2018 and expanded opportunities for students to learn about options for their next steps after high school, including:

• 1,516 students received more than 3,700 hours of advising. • GEAR UP Kentucky has provided 17 opportunities for students to participate in college campus visits and/or job-industry tours.

“This year’s recognition of our students of the year was especially meaningful since they were juniors and seniors we have supported for several years,” said Kim Welch, Executive Director of GEAR UP Kentucky. “We have watched them grow into confident, capable young adults who are well prepared for whatever comes next—whether that’s a certification, a two-year college, or a four-year university.”

Kim Pastura, a Senior Counselor at Holmes High School, was named the 2024–25 GEAR UP Kentucky Champion of the Year, one of just 12 school and district staff recognized statewide. Butrick was honored for her tireless commitment to student success and support of the GEAR UP mission.

The event at The Campbell House marked the final convening of the current seven-year GEAR UP Kentucky grant. As it closes, schools like Holmes High School celebrate not only milestones achieved, but a strong college-going culture built for years to come.

The list of all others honored as a 2024–25 GEAR UP Kentucky Student of the Year:

• Natalie Basford – Senior, Augusta Independent School

• Alexandria Easton – Senior, Bath County High School

• Devin Warmouth – Senior, Bourbon County High School

• Jared Ishmael – Senior, Fleming County High School

• Gavin Profitt – Junior, Frankfort High School

• Josh Heseman – Senior, Marion County High School

• Bryjuan Dyer – Senior, Mason County High School

• Alyssa Pittman – Junior, Mercer County Senior High School

• Kaden Frederick – Senior, Paris High School

• Luke Gregg – Senior, Pendleton County High School

• Hadleigh Linville – Senior, Robertson Independent School

For more information about GEAR UP Kentucky, visit www.gearupky.org.

