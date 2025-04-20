Kentucky Realtors announces additional $100k in flood relief funding

Due to continued severe weather and flooding, Kentucky REALTORS® announced an additional $100,000 in flood relief funding.

Kentuckians who have already received funding from the Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation in 2025 are ineligible to reapply, as grants are awarded on a per-household basis.

Relief assistance is limited to one month of housing expenses up to a maximum of $1,000 per household. Relief funds can be applied toward assistance with mortgage or rental payments, as well as lodging assistance for those who were displaced due to the natural disaster.



The new $100,000 in relief funding is separate from previous Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation grants. This allocation is to help people who were impacted by the flooding beginning on April 2, 2025. Eligible residents are encouraged to submit their applications at KYRrelief.com. The application window is currently open and will close on May 30, at 5 p.m. EST.



Relief funds from the original $275,000 allocation are still available to assist those who experienced home damage due to the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Beshear on Feb. 14. Eligible residents are encouraged to submit their applications at KYRrelief.com. The application window is currently open and will close on Apr. 30, at 5 p.m. EST.



“As severe weather and disastrous flooding continue across the state, Kentucky REALTORS® are dedicated to helping residents in every corner of the Commonwealth who are still in need of assistance,” said Barb Curtis, President of Kentucky REALTORS®. “We want to ensure everyone gets the relief funding they need to address damage done by recent storms and severe weather conditions, and that everyone has a safe place to call home.”



REALTORS® across the state are dedicated to the communities they serve. Since the devastating western Kentucky tornado outbreak in Dec. 2021, the Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation and the national REALTORS® Relief Foundation have allocated more than $1.8 million in relief housing assistance to victims of natural disasters in Kentucky, including this most recent allocation.



For questions about the relief funding or any issues applying, please email ktetzlaff@kyrealtors.com.