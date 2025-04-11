Ignite Institute’s Lily Russell among 10 to represent Kentucky at Educators Rising national conference

Educators Rising Kentucky has selected 10 students to represent aspiring educators from across the Commonwealth at the 2025 national conference, which will be held in June in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, Educators Rising hosts a national conference to bring together their network of rising educators and teacher leaders. It’s a unique opportunity for all attendees to compete, connect, network and gain knowledge.

As part of the national conference, Educators Rising will hold its third annual delegate meeting to transact business items of the organization. This exciting leadership opportunity gives the delegates the opportunity to vote on matters that pertain to the organization’s wellness and work to enhance members’ experiences.

The number of delegates is based on the total number of active members from each state, with there being one delegate for every 100 student members. Kentucky ranks in the top 5 states for delegate allocation in the nation.

The following students have been selected to serve as delegates representing the state of Kentucky:

• Mckinley Heard, lead delegate, South Warren High School (Warren County)

• Skylar Smith, Ballard High School (Jefferson County)

• Abby Seavers, Graves County High School

• Kaylenn Morganti, Graves County High School

• Marley Cobb, Henry County High School

• Lily Russell, Ignite Institute (Boone County)

• Makenzi Downs, Nelson County Schools/Grow Nelson

• Jermaine Hayden, Waggener High School (Jefferson County)

• Jacob Ridener, Whitley County High School

• Garrett Sharp, Whitley County High School.

