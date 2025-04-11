Statewide program supports smoke-free policy, recognizes champions, including OneNKY Alliance

The University of Kentucky College of Nursing’s Kentucky Center for Smoke-Free Policy and the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program celebrated tobacco-free successes statewide and discussed how to reduce tobacco control disparities using evidence-based policy solutions at the 2025 Kentucky Tobacco Control Conference: Energizing Communities and Empowering Advocates at The Campbell House in Lexington.

The conference also honored advocates who are leading the way to enact smoke- and tobacco-free policies that advance healthy environments for Kentuckians, including OneNKY Alliance for its smoke-free advocacy.

The gathering brought together health advocates from across the state and hosted local and national speakers on community engagement and innovative opportunities for tobacco treatment and tobacco-free policy in behavioral health settings. Expert panelists that included Shyanika Rose, Ph.D., UK College of Medicine and UK Markey Cancer Center; Shannon Baker, American Lung Association; and Saumya Sikhwal, #iCANendthetrend and University of Louisville student, discussed curbing youth access to tobacco and nicotine products through retail regulation.



“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., and now there is a whole new generation of young people addicted to tobacco and nicotine. Kentucky has long been synonymous with tobacco, but its legacy should not be one of addiction and health risks,” said Amanda Bucher, Kentucky Center for Smoke-Free Policy program director in the UK College of Nursing. “Access to tobacco treatment, smoke-free workplaces and public places, and media campaigns highlighting tobacco industry tactics to addict kids and opportunities for treatment are some of the best ways to address the burden of tobacco and nicotine addiction in Kentucky. We commend health educators, advocates and policymakers working to protect the well-being of our communities.”



The following awards were presented:



• OneNKY Alliance received the Lee T. Todd, Jr., Smoke-free Hero Award for courage, leadership, perseverance, and continuous commitment to smoke- and tobacco-free environments in the face of adversity.



• Griffin Nemeth, UK #iCANendthetrend, received the Smoke-free Youth Advocate Award for excellence in promoting secondhand smoke education and smoke-free policy.



• RiverValley Behavioral Health, Owensboro, received the Tobacco Free Campus Award for their exceptional leadership and collaborative efforts in promoting healthy campus environments by implementing a 100% tobacco-free campus policy.



• Audrey Darville, Ph.D., UK College of Nursing, received the Ellen J. Hahn Lifetime Achievement in Tobacco Control Award for an exceptional life devoted to leadership in advocacy and public service contributions in tobacco control.



• Jennifer Redmond Knight, Dr. P.H., UK College of Public Health, UK Markey Cancer Center, received the Timothy W. Mullett, M.D., Lung Cancer Prevention Award for her leadership, devotion and passion toward preventing lung cancer through policy change in tobacco control.



• Becky Tanner, McLean County High School, received the David B. Stevens, M.D., Smoke-free Advocate of the Year Award for excellence in promoting secondhand smoke education and smoke-free policy.



As part of the UK College of Nursing’s Bridging Research Efforts and Advocacy Toward Healthy Environments (BREATHE) program, KCSP promotes healthy environments and lung health to achieve health equity through research, community outreach, advocacy and policy development (@kysmokefree). Click here for a map and list of smoke-free ordinances in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) is responsible for developing and operating state public health programs and activities for the citizens of Kentucky. DPH’s mission is to improve the health and safety of people in Kentucky through prevention, promotion and protection.



The Kentucky Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program (KTPC) in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services aims to reduce preventable and premature deaths attributed to tobacco use by implementing programs to decrease tobacco use and exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke. This includes local and statewide programs encouraging youth not to use tobacco products and helping those who want to quit in doing so (@KyTobaccoFree).