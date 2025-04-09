It’s National Library Week; celebrate 2nd anniversary Kenton’s painted book benches with scavenger hunt

In 2023, the Kenton County Public Library, the Library’s Foundation, and the City of Covington unveiled beautifully painted book benches designed by talented local artists during National Library Week. The art installations can still be found throughout Covington.
National Library Week (April 6-12) is the perfect time to explore and discover these literary works of art and celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the benches. Participants can use the information sheet (see below) to participate in a Book Bench Scavenger Hunt.
In 2023, a call to artists resulted in 38 submissions. A list of possible books selected by the library was given to the artists. Each artist was asked to send a rough sketch of the book they would paint. Those submissions were narrowed down and selected by library staff, who then worked with area artists on the final selection.
• Phoenix Brumm-Jost & Lora Jost
Book featured: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Located at: James E. Biggs
• Campbell County High School – Honor Art Students
Book featured: A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats
Located at: Glenn O. Swing
• Claire Long
Book featured: Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White
Located at: John G. Carlisle
• Terri Schatzman
Book featured: The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
Located at: Ritte’s Corner
• Gabrielle Siekman
Book featured: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Located at: Baker Hunt Community Art Center
• Becca Stadtlander
Book featured: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Located at: Mainstrasse Village
Visitors are encouraged to share their bench photos on Facebook or Instagram, tagging the library and using #KentonLibraryBookBenches. For more information, visit kentonlibrary.org/bookbenches.
Featured photo: A Snowy Day at Glenn O Swing (By Campbell County honor arts students)
Kenton County Public Library