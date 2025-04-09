It’s National Library Week; celebrate 2nd anniversary Kenton’s painted book benches with scavenger hunt

In 2023, the Kenton County Public Library, the Library’s Foundation, and the City of Covington unveiled beautifully painted book benches designed by talented local artists during National Library Week. The art installations can still be found throughout Covington.



National Library Week (April 6-12) is the perfect time to explore and discover these literary works of art and celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the benches. Participants can use the information sheet (see below) to participate in a Book Bench Scavenger Hunt.

In 2023, a call to artists resulted in 38 submissions. A list of possible books selected by the library was given to the artists. Each artist was asked to send a rough sketch of the book they would paint. Those submissions were narrowed down and selected by library staff, who then worked with area artists on the final selection.



• Phoenix Brumm-Jost & Lora Jost

Book featured: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Located at: James E. Biggs



• Campbell County High School – Honor Art Students

Book featured: A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

Located at: Glenn O. Swing

• Claire Long

Book featured: Charlotte’s Web by E. B. White

Located at: John G. Carlisle



• Terri Schatzman

Book featured: The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver

Located at: Ritte’s Corner



• Gabrielle Siekman

Book featured: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Located at: Baker Hunt Community Art Center



• Becca Stadtlander

Book featured: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Located at: Mainstrasse Village



Visitors are encouraged to share their bench photos on Facebook or Instagram, tagging the library and using #KentonLibraryBookBenches. For more information, visit kentonlibrary.org/bookbenches.

Featured photo: A Snowy Day at Glenn O Swing (By Campbell County honor arts students)

Kenton County Public Library