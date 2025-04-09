BE NKY Growth Partnership names Sanders as new chair, announces new directors and board members

Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking Leader Carey Sanders has been named the new chair of BE NKY Growth Partnership’s Board of Directors. She will serve in this position for two years.

Sanders most recently served as vice chair and DBL Law Partner James Dressman, will serve as immediate past chair.

“I am honored to lead BE NKY Growth Partnership’s Board of Directors during this exciting time of change as we move into our new home at the OneNKY Center in Covington this summer,” said Sanders. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to achieve our many goals for the region and bringing continued economic prosperity to Northern Kentucky.”

Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. President Ben Brandstetter, who most recently served as treasurer, has moved into the position of vice chair.

Safran Landing Systems Kentucky CEO & General Manager Philippe Garnier is a new appointee to the board and will serve a three-year term. Safran Landing Systems Kentucky produces and refurbishes advanced carbon composite brake disks and produces aluminum alloy wheels and brakes for large commercial and military aircraft. Garnier has led the company since January 2015.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann and the Kenton County Fiscal Court appointed Merus President Dan Ruh to the board for a three-year term that began in September 2024. Merus specializes in the construction, development, ownership and management of a diverse portfolio of real estate assets across a growing footprint in the eastern United States. Ruh has served as president of Merus (formerly Al. Neyer) since 2021.

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery and the Campbell County Fiscal Court also appointed Prysmian North America Vice President of Marketing & External Communications Anna Wright to the board. She will serve a three-year term and replaces Prysmian North America President and CEO Andrea Pirondini. Pirondini joined the board in July 2023 and BE NKY appreciates his service.

BE NKY also appreciates the service of Robert Heil, KLH Engineers Executive Director of Strategic Relationships and Community Engagement, who completed two terms on the board as a Campbell County appointee. Heil was instrumental in restructuring the BE NKY organization, formerly Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, and board of directors in 2018 and 2019. He is the current chair of the OneNKY Alliance.

BE NKY is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers.

BE NKY Growth Partnership