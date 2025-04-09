Catalytic Fund deepens bench with new hires, promotions, enhancing ability to do high-impact developments in NKY

Due to the company’s investment portfolio growth and increased demand for its financial products and development services, the Catalytic Fund has added key staff to better serve its Northern Kentucky investment area.

Michelle Reid has joined the Catalytic Fund as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Reid brings specialized expertise in economic development and real estate from her previous positions at Strauss Troy and Bricker Graydon law firms.

Reid will oversee the administrative functions of the company and provide strategic

legal counsel to enhance the Catalytic Fund’s ability to execute high-impact real estate

development projects in Northern Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Reid to our team. Her extensive background in real estate law and her commitment to community development make her an invaluable addition to The Catalytic Fund,” said Jeanne Schroer, President and CEO of the Catalytic Fund.

Meanwhile, Teri Burke was promoted to Director of Loan Servicing and Compliance to strengthen the company’s operational efficiency.

The addition of Reid and promotion of Burke is part of an overall strategy to add organizational depth and create a strong succession plan, said Schroer.

Schroer is the founding CEO of the Catalytic Fund and a 40+ year veteran of the real estate industry.

“With Reid in place, we now have an outstanding team of real estate specialists that also includes Chief Operating Officer, Joe Klare and Travis Gysegem, Director of Research and Underwriting along with very strong operational infrastructure provided by Burke and Phil Maxted,” said Schroer. “This will allow the Catalytic Fund to expand its impact by providing creative real estate financing products and development services throughout Northern Kentucky.”

The Catalytic Fund is a not-for-profit Community Development Financial Institution that

provides non-traditional financing products and related property development advisory

services. The company serves private sector and not for profit developers, property owners, and municipal and public entities with interest in pursuing quality residential and

commercial real estate projects in Northern Kentucky. The company’s purpose is to attract and execute quality place-based investments that result in regional economic development (job and talent attraction) and local community development (improving quality of life and place).

The Catalytic Fund executes high impact real estate development projects via its $32M

investment capitalized through loans and grants provided by banks, foundations, private

corporations, and the US Department of Treasury Community Development Financial Institution Fund. Staff expertise in real estate finance, urban planning, historic preservation, and economic development allows the company to convert vacant, blighted, and underutilized properties into lasting and tangible assets benefiting local Northern Kentucky communities.