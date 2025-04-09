Two Northern Kentuckians among Leadership Kentucky’s 2025 Class of ELEVATE Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky has announced members of the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2025. ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and provides young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program that fosters a better understanding of challenges facing our Commonwealth.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, Pikeville/Prestonsburg, and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky. Class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspectives while traveling across Kentucky.

“The invaluable lessons learned during these three short months are beyond words,” said Christin Godale, PhD, ELEVATE Class of 2024, “ELEVATE Kentucky enables participants to gain a deeper understanding of both the challenges and successes within our communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Participants of the ELEVATE Kentucky program return to their organizations and communities with more skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. These leaders are better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to ELEVATE Kentucky.

This year’s class includes 24 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:

• Hunter Boyd, Boyd County, Northeast Kentucky Economic Development Authority

• Jimmy Chadwell, Madison County, Voices of Hope

• Kasey Childers-Moss, Taylor County, Campbellsville University

• Sarah Dearth, Muhlenberg County, Madisonville Community College

• Blake Dials, Jessamine County, Central Transport

• Sam Flynn, Fayette County, Office of Medical Cannabis, Cabinet for Health and Family Services

• Taylor Hedges, Jefferson County, Perfection Group

• Jackson Hurst-Sanders, Jefferson County, Stites & Harbison PLLC

• Nicole Leach, Daviess County, Owensboro Health

• Olivia McKown, Franklin County, Home Builders Association of Kentucky

• Trevor McWhorter, Taylor County, Campbellsville University

• Blake Moss, Pike County, Big Sandy Area Development District

• Kara Pangburn, Campbell County, CHNK Behavioral Health

• Lindsay Porter, Warren County, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

• Josh Ryan, Christian County, Planters Bank Inc

• Elizabeth Settle, Fayette County, Charter Communications

• Tyler Stapp, Russell County, Pineville Community Health Center

• Whitney Stepp-Gay, Woodford County, University of Kentucky

• Duncan Taylor, Union County, Duncan A. Taylor, Attorney-At-Law

• Molly Thompson, McCracken County, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

• Charlie Todd, Jefferson County, Stored Value Solutions

• Sheree Weichold, Boone County, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

• Zack Wilt, Oldham County, Oldham County Emergency Management

• Katherine Yochum, Jefferson County, RunSwitch PR

