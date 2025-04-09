Mike Tussey: A tribute to all those dedicated police officers out there — and a thank you

Today, throughout America from our largest cities to the smallest towns across the country, the most dreaded four words -“Officer Down – Need Backup!” is being heard over Police radios nationwide and seemingly becoming more frequent than ever before.

Having served for 26 years in law enforcement which included 6 years as a K9 Officer, the very sight of a newscast covering Officers shot while on duty even to the point of death – sends serious concerns each day.

Certainly, we remember well the Summer of 2020 when the calls for “Defund the Police” became a battle cry for activists and politicians.

Officers were even ordered to “Stand Down” by officials as crime continued to be rampant.

Even to the point of a Police Station being burnt to the ground.

Then it happened.

It suddenly became apparent to the criminals that there wasn’t going to be “consequences” for their actions of breaking the law.

One year ago almost to the day, April 27, 2024 the Fraternal Order of Police made this statement on what is now known as “X” or Twitter: “There is a war on Police Officers, it’s a stain on our society!”

Two days later, on April 29, 4 Officers were killed and 4 severely injured while attempting to serve a warrant.

In fact, FOP’s Law Enforcement Memorial Fund reflects that in 2023 – 378 Officers were shot, 46 lost their lives, and there were 115 ambush attacks. Prior to that, in 2022 there were 118 deaths and in 2021 -129 Officers lost their lives while on duty. Here in early April of 2025, Law Enforcement Officers killed in Line of Duty Deaths has sadly reached 19 – 11 by gunfire.

The loss of Officers is widespread. The charts indicate as far south as Texas, North to Minnesota, West to California, East to Virginia Beach. 2025 statistics show Officer deaths of 6 in January, 7 in February, 5 in March and 1 here in April for a total of 19.

National FOP reports just a few days ago, a Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff Deputy was ambushed during a traffic stop. The suspect was armed and wearing a bullet proof vest while opening fire on the Officer as he was exiting his unit. The Officer survived, however, his injury was the 4th Officer involved shooting so far this year and the second in less than 24 hours.

The litany continues to grow as FOP reports that every 9 minutes across the country, an Officer is assaulted in some manner. These incidents of course made the news.

Each and every day, hour, and minute – Officers are engaged in life threatening situations that NEVER make the news media in any form.

The good news, no one was injured and Officers move on to their next call.

I remember very well of watching a 1972 movie of 53 years ago entitled -“The New Centurions”. The movie’s focus was on Officers who were fresh from graduation of the Police Academy and their subsequent assignments to street patrol. The movie rightfully depicted the extreme violence and danger that Patrol Officers can encounter each time they begin their tour of duty.

The very thought of how crime in America has escalated since that movie of 53 years ago leaves heavy concern within the headline news of today. Many people wonder, what inspires anyone to become a Police Officer. What kind of person does it take?

National Association of Broadcasting Hall of Famer and recipient of the 2005 Presidential Medal of Freedom – PAUL HARVEY reveals it all: “A Policeman is a composite of what all men are, the mingling of a saint and sinner, dust and deity.

“Buried under the frost is the fact: Less than one-half of the one percent of policemen misfit the uniform. That’s a better average than you would find among clergy.

“What is a policeman made of? He of all men, is once the most needed and the most unwanted. He’s a strangely nameless creature who is “sir” to his face and “fuzz” to his back.

He must be such a diplomat that he can settle differences between individuals so that each will think he won.

“But, if the policeman is neat, he’s conceited; if he’s careless, he’s a bum. If he’s pleasant, he’s flirting; if not, he’s a grouch.

“He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make.

“But, if he hurries, he’s careless; if he’s deliberate, he’s lazy. He must be the first to an accident and infallible with the diagnosis.

“He must be able to start breathing, stop bleeding, tie splints and above all, be sure the victim goes home without a limp. Or expect to be sued.

“The police officer must know every gun, draw on the run, and hit where it doesn’t hurt. He must be able to take on someone twice his size and half his age.

“He must be able to do this without damaging his uniform and without being brutal. If you hit him, he’s a coward. If he hits you, he’s a bully.

“A policeman must know everything – and not tell. He must know where all the sin is and not partake.

“He must from a single strand of hair, be able to describe the crime, the weapon and the criminal and tell you where the criminal is hiding.

If he catches the criminal, he’s lucky; if he doesn’t he’s a dunce. If he get promoted, he has political pull; if he doesn’t he a dullard.

“The policeman must chase a bum lead to a dead-end, stake out ten nights to tag one witness who saw it happen, but refuses to remember.

“The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy, and a gentleman.

And, of course, he’d have to be a genius as he will have to feed his family on a policeman’s salary.”

Dateline: 2023. NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller was shot in the stomach while approaching a vehicle during a traffic stop. He died instantly. The suspect was subsequently arrested and had 21 prior arrests on his record. Officer Diller’s death left his wife and a one-year-old.

And so it goes, another day – another tour of duty. Officers are like anyone else – a loving husband or wife with a family – yet will make the ultimate sacrifice if needed.

Recently, President Trump signed an executive order imposing the death penalty for those who kill a Police Officer.



The President asked Congress to pass the bill and make it a permanent law.



We will see.

Given that National Police Week is set for May 12 thru May 18, lets take a moment and focus on the number of Police Officers who have lost their lives in the Line of Duty here in 2025.

These Officers and so many more will be duly honored during the aforementioned dates.

The 37th Annual Candlelight Vigil is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13. The National Peace Officers Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 15. These events will be held on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Officers are sometimes described as “Guardians”. The logic is because the law enforcement culture should embrace a Guardian mindset while building public trust and legitimacy.

In fact, each day when an Officer begins his/her tour of duty, they sometimes play a major role in the human drama of life.

There is no other job like it in the world.

To all Police Officers who proudly wear our shield and take a solemn oath to serve and protect, WE SALUTE YOU! Be careful out there!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.