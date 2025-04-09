Kentucky Arts Council accepting nominations for 2025 Governor’s Award in the Arts

The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations through May 31 for the 2025 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. The nomination process is coordinated by the arts council, and more information about the process is available at artscouncil.ky.gov.

Eligibility is specific to each of the six award categories:

• Milner Award – Outstanding philanthropic, artistic or other contributions to the arts • Artist Award – Lifetime achievement in the arts • Community Arts Award – Positive impact in the community through the arts • Education Award – Significant contribution to arts in education • Folk Heritage Award – Outstanding effort to perpetuate and promote unique and diverse artistic traditions in Kentucky, whether they are traditions native to Kentucky or brought to the state from another state or country • National Award – Achievement of national prominence in the arts

Eligible nominees must be residents of Kentucky, organizations located in Kentucky or have close ties to Kentucky. Nominees in the National Award category can live outside Kentucky but must be Kentucky natives. Past recipients and posthumous nominees are not eligible.

For guidelines, instructions and nomination forms, visit the Kentucky Arts Council website.

Kentucky Arts Council