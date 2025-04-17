KCTCS sees 12.5% growth in dual credit enrollment with more than 36,000 students participating

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is celebrating a major milestone during Dual Credit Week April 14–18 with more than 36,000 high school students enrolled in dual credit courses during the 2023–24 academic year — a 12.5% increase over the previous year.

As the state’s largest provider of dual credit, KCTCS continues to expand access to affordable, college-level coursework, empowering students to save time, lower tuition costs, and get a head start on their careers. Dual credit courses count for both high school and college credit, offering students a valuable academic advantage.

In Fall 2024 alone, more than 29,000 students took advantage of the opportunity, saving nearly $15 million in tuition costs by enrolling in 5,524 dual credit courses. Dual credit students now represent approximately one-third of the system’s annual enrollment.

“More high school students than ever are fast-tracking their education and careers at one of our colleges—while saving significantly. This momentum is more than a win for students; it’s a strategic investment in Kentucky’s economic future,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles.

“By equipping young people with college and career credentials earlier, we’re helping to build a more skilled, job-ready workforce to meet the evolving needs of Kentucky employers,” added Quarles.

The state’s investment in two key dual credit scholarship programs has played a central role in driving this growth. The Dual Credit Scholarship currently covers two general education courses per year for juniors and seniors, allowing up to four total courses per student.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship covers two technical education classes per year for all four years of high school, supporting up to eight total classes.

Additional dual credit courses are offered at half the standard KCTCS tuition rate, making it even more accessible for families across the state.

Some students are maximizing these savings while making significant academic progress.

Cassi Lowe, a 17-year-old senior at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, will graduate this May with an associate degree from Bluegrass Community and Technical College — just before receiving her high school diploma later that same month.

Set to pursue civil engineering at the University of Kentucky, Lowe credits the pre-engineering pathway between BCTC and UK for setting her on a strong academic path.

“BCTC has been a great experience, and it’s given me a head start in college,” she said. “The experience has taught me time management, and I feel more prepared to make a smooth transition to UK.”

Her advice to fellow students? “Definitely do it!”

KCTCS offers a robust catalog of 1,097 dual credit courses, including 15 university-transfer courses, 283 general education offerings, and 799 technical education courses.

To hear more student stories or learn about available dual credit options, visit KCTCS Dual Credit Week | KCTCS. Follow along on social media: #KCTCSDualCreditWeek.

