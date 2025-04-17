Edgewood resident Marty Jo McPherson celebrates release of first children’s book, Romeo Goes Home

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Love can do some strange things. For Marty Jo McPherson, well, all she did was fall in love and write a book.

“Love brought me to Northern Kentucky,” McPherson told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I was born in Kingsport, Tenn., and during the pandemic moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and lived with my sister.”

And that’s where she found her love.

“I met the man of my dreams there,” she continued. “He’s from Northern Kentucky, and I’ve been in Edgewood for about a year and-a-half.”

Her partner – Mark – has four grandkids – all five-years-of-age and younger, McPhersopn says.

“I started reading to them; and then I thought how much fun it would be to write a story about a dog they know. I was totally inspired by Mark’s grandkids to write a book,” the 58-year-old University of Tennessee graduate said.

She did – it was her first – and it was released a little over a month ago.

Romeo Goes Home is the story of a puppy left all alone in an animal shelter, until one special lady enters his life to adopt him.

“I had a real love of dogs growing up,” McPherson said, “All breeds. “I worked in a senior living facility years ago and saw the delight dogs gave seniors. After that, I got a dog of my own.”

And later a book about one as well.

The dog-hunt for McPherson took a while.

“It took about a year to find the dog of my dreams,” she said. “I went to the local animal shelter just about every weekend for about a year looking for that special one.”

She found him — Little Romeo.

“He was sitting in the window watching the people walking by, and had the most pleasing eyes you’d ever seen.”

Romeo Goes Home is McPherson’s first literary gem – but perhaps not her last.

“I’m hoping to have series — Romeo Goes to Kentucky; Romeo Goes to Hilton Head…”

She says she’s already written four additional books and is in the process of waiting for the manuscripts to be published.

It took a long time finding her life partner and Marty Jo McPherson took a similar course in her writing. She did find her partner – she’s certainly not finished with her writing.

Romeo Goes Home is available on Amazon.com for $24.99; a copy for $20 including postage can be had at MartyJo290@gmail.com