Latest market report from Kentucky Realtors shows $1.06 billion in real estate sales in March

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for March 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.06 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in March include:

• Total sales volume: $1.06B, down 4.2% year-over-year (YoY), up 21.7% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 3,525, down 7.6% YoY, up 22% MoM

• Median sales price: $265,000, up 3.5% YoY, up 1.9% MoM

• Days on the market: 25, Up 8 days YoY, down 38.7% MoM

• New listings: 5,953, up 10.5% YoY, up 28.9% MoM

“As real estate stabilizes and we emerge from seasonal fluctuations, it’s clear that our market in Kentucky remains strong,” said Barb Curtis, President of Kentucky Realtors. “The month-over-month increases in total sales volume and new listings paired with the month-over-month decrease in days on the market shows an overall increase in demand. We remain optimistic about what is ahead this year as we head into Q2.”

Total sales volume in March reached $1.06 billion, reflecting a 21.7% increase month-over-month (MoM). The number of listings sold saw a 22% MoM increase, with 3,525 transactions completed last month.

The median sales price continues to trend upward, reaching $265,000, an increase of 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) and 1.9% MoM, indicating continued demand for homes across the state. Similarly, the average days on the market dropped to 25 days, down 38.7% MoM. While slightly more competitive, this timeframe remains healthy, allowing buyers time to make informed decisions while maintaining a balanced market across the Commonwealth.

The number of new listings surged to 5,953, up 10.5% YoY and a remarkable 28.9% increase MoM, showing renewed seller confidence heading into the second quarter of the year.

“Buyers and sellers are continuing to engage with confidence, and the linear price appreciation shows the value of homeownership in our communities,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors. “The continuous rise in new listings is also a great sign for buyers seeking more options as we get further into 2025.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to discover their housing affordability using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers explore how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends, such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range, in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

*Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on Apr. 15. Data is subject to revision.

Kentucky Realtors