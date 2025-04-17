Newport Central Catholic receives alumni gift to support renovation of entrance, main lobby

Staff report

Newport Central Catholic High School (NCC) has announced a renovation project that will transform the school’s entrance and main lobby into a secure, modern, and welcoming space.

The renovation is made possible by a donation from the late Thomas Hoffman, a 1978 graduate of NCC, and his family.

“This renovation holds special meaning for our family, as we value the foundation NCC provided — not only through academics, but also through the lasting friendships and life lessons that shaped the man Tom became,” said Tracie Hoffman.

The Hoffman family wanted to give back by creating an accessible, secure, and welcoming entrance for students, families, and alumni.

The project will make the main academic entrance fully accessible to all — ensuring every student, parent, grandparent, alum, and visitor can enter the school with ease and dignity. The addition of a secure vestibule will further enhance the safety of everyone on campus.

Once inside, the new welcome area will feature a bright, open space for studying, lunch, or socializing before and after school. This space will lead to an outdoor roof deck that can be used as both an outdoor classroom and a gathering area for students and faculty.

“A key feature will be the creation of an Alumni Center, dedicated to honoring the Newport Catholic friends who supported Tom throughout his life, especially during his most challenging times,” said Hoffman.

The space will allow alumni to gather, reminisce, and honor the shared experience that makes NCC such a special place.

“The Alumni Center will feature floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the basketball court, a nod to Tom’s favorite sport, and will provide a venue for alumni events and other special gatherings,” Hoffman said.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift, which will enable us to offer a more welcoming and secure environment for all who visit our campus” said Principal Kenny Collopy. “This gift is a testament to the lifelong impact of a Thoroughbred education.”

“Much of the proposed renovated space hasn’t changed since it was built in 1954,” said Elle McFarland Patton, director of advancement. “This renovation isn’t just about upgrading a facility — it’s about honoring the past, investing in the present, and inspiring the future.”

Construction, which is separate from the current Looking Up Campaign projects, is expected to begin following all necessary procedures within the next two months. The renovation is scheduled for completion in fall 2025.

Newport Central Catholic High School