Opinion: Why we are working with President Trump to secure the future of Appalachian coal

By Russell Coleman and JB McCuskey

Special to NKyTribune

America needs coal.

For generations, our nation has tapped into coal’s unparalleled benefits as an affordable and reliable energy source to power us to greatness. Coal miners continue to fuel everything from the cutting-edge manufacturing jobs and data centers of the future to the lights over our kitchen tables.

As attorneys general from Kentucky and West Virginia who proudly represent coal country, we are grateful to President Trump for taking bold steps to protect America’s bright, coal-powered future.

At the White House, President Trump recently signed four executive orders to fight back on the wrongheaded policies of the War on Coal. These orders were more than words on paper. They are a firm commitment to stand with the men and women of coal communities and every one of us who relies on coal.

We know what we’re up against. The previous administration seemed committed to dismantling the industry and mounting a whole-of-government attack on its workers. Even today, activists at the state level are launching attacks of their own, passing anti-coal laws targeting out-of-state traditional energy producers and funding lawfare seeking to make coal-related activities cost prohibitive.

In Kentucky and West Virginia – and supported by our fellow attorneys general from across the country – we stood strong against those efforts. We took the Biden Administration to court to stop the radical overreach and anti-coal agenda. We even won key victories at the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the lights on in American’s cities and towns. And now, we once again have a steadfast ally in President Trump sitting in the White House.

President Trump recognizes coal’s critical importance for our economy, our energy security, and our families’ future. His executive orders will help prevent the unnecessary closures of coal-fired plants, safeguard the future of our energy grid, and power new technology and innovation.

First, President Trump put an end to the last administration’s War on Coal. He directed every relevant federal agency to stand up for this essential industry—a marked contrast to the multiagency hostility from President Biden. As the order recognizes, America will not be able to maintain its leadership position in growing sectors like artificial intelligence without a concerted effort to support coal. In short, the order reflects that a political green agenda cannot prevail over the livelihoods of everyday Americans and energy reliability.

Next, the President recognized the growing threat to electricity production and grid reliability. He joined East Kentucky Power Cooperative’s Tony Campbell in calling for urgent action to keep our grid active and secure. By recognizing that coal is abundant, cost-effective, and can be used in any weather condition, this order properly mobilizes coal as the means to ensure grid reliability—especially critical baseload power—amid an unprecedented surge in electricity demand.

Finally, President Trump delivered critical federal reinforcements to our ongoing efforts at the state level. Other states are brazenly – and unlawfully – attempting to fine our coal producers into oblivion. We’re on the front lines right now challenging New York’s climate change “extortion” law alongside other state and industry partners. We are confident we will win the legal battle, and we’re grateful for the federal reinforcements that are now on the way.

Along with the miners who stood with President Trump at the White House and those who work in our states, we celebrate this new chapter of our energy future.

We’re ready to help our federal partners in putting these milestone achievements into action. Working with President Trump, we can continue to champion American energy independence and restore the regulatory balance that allows our coal industry to thrive.

Coal has played a central role in Appalachia’s history. It should play a starring role in Appalachia’s future, too. With President Trump’s leadership and the support of state attorneys general, we can preserve this affordable and reliable energy source for generations to come.

Russell Coleman is the Kentucky Attorney General. J.B. McCuskey is the West Virginia Attorney General.