Kentucky bill would equip animal control officers to spot signs of child abuse

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

A proposed Kentucky law would require animal control officers statewide to undergo training on identifying and reporting child abuse.

Kyan’s Law is named after Kyan Higgins Jr, a 10-year-old Louisville boy murdered by his mother. Animal control had visited Kyan’s home 24 times in the 18 months leading up to his death.

Joye Keeley, founder of the Kentucky Link Coalition, said in 88% of homes with physical abuse, animal abuse is also occurring.

“When you see a dog outside being neglected, or an abused animal, it always helps to expand the call for service,” Keeley explained. “To look for other forms of abuse, because you could be saving a life.”

After Kyan’s death, Keely spearheaded an effort to create a Louisville city ordinance requiring animal control officers there to receive training on the link between animal abuse and child abuse. According to Kentucky Youth Advocates, last year 41 suspected child abuse cases were reported to the police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services by Louisville’s animal control officers.

Jai Hamilton, animal control officer for Lexington-Fayette County Animal Care and Control, said her colleagues are in a unique position. They are often more trusted because they are not law enforcement officers and can help speed up the involvement of Child Protective Services.

“There are some households that may not allow the police inside, but they’re more apt to allow animal control inside the home,” Hamilton observed.

Kiera Dunk, a student at Oldham County High School and a youth advocate, said the legislation is one tool for combating child abuse, noting the state has more work to do.

“I feel like people need to understand that we are still one of the worst in the nation for child abuse,” Dunk emphasized. “We should be doing everything we can to help.”

April is National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. The Kosair for Kids Face It Movement is hosting a virtual workshop on the issue today at noon.