Ready to dig? Call first to check that your utility lines are properly marked — it’s free and safe

Spring has sprung and with it comes gardening and landscaping projects — and even major renovations — that require digging. Are ready to dig? Duke Energy and its subsidiary, Piedmont Natural Gas, remind residents to call 811 before beginning spring digging projects.

National Safe Digging Month emphasizes the critical need to call 811 to ensure utility lines are properly marked before starting any digging projects. Underground electric and natural gas lines were damaged more than 8,870 times in 2024

This simple step helps protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure and ensures the safety of both customers and professional excavators.

“Even if you’re digging just a few inches below the surface, underground utility lines can still be present,” said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and president of Duke Energy’s natural gas business. “Taking the time to check and be aware of what’s beneath your feet is the best way to dig safely and prevent potentially dangerous

damage to our underground utilities.”

Call first, dig second

The national 811 “Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

Digging into the damage data

In 2024, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported more than 8,870 cuts to underground natural gas and electric lines in their service territories. Specifically, Piedmont and Duke Energy reported more than 580 damages to their underground natural gas facilities in Ohio and Kentucky, while Duke Energy reported more than 90 damages to its underground electric network in the region.

“Our strongest safeguard is raising awareness and providing continuous education about calling 811 before digging,” Weisker said. “We are dedicated to the safety of our customers and communities, and spreading this message helps prevent digging and excavation incidents.”

For additional information about 811, visit Piedmont’s Call 811 Before You Dig webpage. To get in touch with the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.

For additional information, see our story on illumination.

Duke Energy