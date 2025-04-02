Mike Tussey: Rupp Arena is indeed a Kentucky treasure — where history is made

For Kentuckians everywhere in the commonwealth, most everyone knows of the tradition and legacy that is – RUPP ARENA.

If you are a Kentucky Basketball fan you certainly know that Rupp Arena is the Home of the Wildcats. Each season, thousands of fans from all 120 counties migrate to Lexington to cheer on their beloved Wildcats.

The spacious arena is named after legendary former Kentucky coach – Adolph Rupp and annually hosts Kentucky Basketball, Ice Hockey and concerts as well. The arena is perfect for the aforementioned because of its seating capacity. For Basketball – 20,500, Ice Hockey 18,345 and concerts at 23,000.

History reflects that the largest crowd to attend a Kentucky basketball game was when the Cats met Louisville January 2, 2010, and 24,480 saw the game. By the way, Kentucky won it that day over the Cardinals 71-62.

However, by definition, is Rupp Arena a Kentucky “Landmark”?

A Landmark is vaguely defined as follows: “A landmark is a monument or building that is easily recognized, especially one that you can judge where you are.”

However, some may take issue with the preceding given that these Kentucky locations are indeed famous landmarks such as:

• Churchill Downs,

• Mammoth Cave,

• Kentucky Horse Park,

• Abraham Lincoln’s Birthplace, and

• The Kentucky State Capital Building

If you are driving down West Vine Street in Lexington and you notice a huge building with the name of RUPP on it – you found the landmark you were searching for. As you would expect, season tickets for the Cats remain as always – in high demand. In fact, some fans will tell you that it could take 20 years to improve their seat location by just a few rows.

44 years ago, December of 1981 left a solid memory for me as I attended my very first game at Rupp. My good friend and colleague, the late Gary Kistner – a Kentucky State Trooper, called me one afternoon and proudly said he had two tickets to the Kentucky game that evening and invited me to join him. Game time was getting close, so we agreed to make the trip and in a flash we were on I-64 to Lexington.

I had never been to Rupp, so this was going to be a night I would never forget. Once we arrived, thousands were everywhere. As we searched for our seats, we seemingly climbed Mount Everest to our ‘nose bleed’ seats which were high above the end zone, so high – I could touch the roof of Rupp. The players resembled small “ants” running amok on the small little rectangle called the floor.

If we had brought binoculars, it wouldn’t have helped at all. But, if you’re a Kentucky fan, you don’t sweat the small stuff. It was quite an adventure as the Cats won that night and quickly we were back on I-64 heading back to Ashland.

Thinking of tickets how much are they – say for next season and what is the location of the seats? Make your call and find out. Hold onto something.

Due to the constant demands for tickets, seating at Rupp for Kentucky games is notable for having very few students near the floor. But, if you check the end zones – that’s where they loudly reside. Couple the students with the rabid fans and you will hear what many say is the loudest in the NCAA.

Recently, Rupp Arena hosted the 1st and 2nd rounds of this years 2025 NCAA tourney March 20-22.

Like all famous locations, there may be times you’ll find an earlier structure that is linked to the fame and legacy it stands for. Indeed, in Lexington there was and still is a historic building located right there on the Avenue of Champions – MEMORIAL COLISEUM. This beautiful multi-purpose arena opened December 1, 1950 and quickly became known as – “The House that Rupp Built.”

It was built as a memorial to Kentuckians who had died during World War I and World War II and those who died in the Vietnam War as well. The coliseum is home to four UK women’s teams – basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and stunt.

Originally, the capacity was set for 12,000 which made it the largest venue in the South. When the UK men’s team played there they drew in excess of 13,000. In 1990, many major renovations were completed and that reduced the seating to what it is today – 8,500.

However, before Rupp Arena opened in 1976, Memorial Coliseum was home to the Wildcats men’s basketball team as well the swim and diving teams. In fact, Memorial Coliseum was located across the Avenue of Champions from Stoll Field – Home of the Kentucky Football Wildcats.

The Coliseum was also home of the KHSAA Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 State Basketball Tourney from 1951-1964. The 2025 KHSAA Boys Champions were crowned last Saturday night, March 29 as Great Crossing High (Georgetown) (35-4) defeated Bowling Green 71-61. The KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 concluded in mid March with Sacred Heart defeating George Rogers Clark 65-60 for their 5th straight Championship.

The rich history of Rupp Arena begins with the first concert to perform there was October 17, 1976 when the Lawrence Welk Show attracted 20,000 to the newly opened arena. Elvis Presley was scheduled for August 23, 1977, but sadly Presley passed away one week earlier.

Through the early years of my broadcasting career you would find me from time to time calling games at courtside for the Schoolboy radio network at Rupp. In 2014, I joined Tom Stevens and former UK Wildcat – Cameron Mills at Rupp for the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 Radio Network as Courtside Reporter for all 15 games. Dateline – November 1983 – I have many fond memories of Rupp with former Kentucky State Senator and SEC Game Official – the late GEORGE CONLEY. Our mission was to create and record a one hour Kentucky Wildcat Baskeball Pre-Season Special Telecast for Tower Cable – Vision Channel 12. We filled that order with Kentucky pride and smiles. Today, that video and photos from Rupp is a treasure for sure.

Last Friday night, in Indianapolis – a Titanic Elite 8 SEC Match Up between Kentucky (24-11) vs Tennessee (29-7) – resulted in Kentucky losing to the Vols 78-65.



Next Monday night – April 7 at 9 p.m. – the NCAA Title game.

So, with NCAA Basketball bringing the curtain down nationally in a few days in San Antonio, Rupp Arena will have business as usual this Spring and Summer of 2025.

If you’ll be driving to Lexington anytime soon, take a few minutes and head over to West Vine and view what many feel is indeed – a Kentucky Treasure – RUPP ARENA!

It will make you very proud to be a Kentuckian.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.