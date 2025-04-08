Kentucky Department of F&WR seeks game wardens, applications open for

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is currently accepting applications to fill game warden positions in multiple counties, including Kenton County.

Applications will be accepted through May 5. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. The online application must be completed to be considered. To apply, visit the Game Warden Recruit posting at personnel.ky.gov.

Those who meet initial screening criteria must next pass a physical fitness test, swimming test, oral interview, psychological and drug screen, polygraph, background review and medical evaluation to be considered for selection.

Applicants should frequently check their email, including junk mail folders after the job posting closes. An initial email to applicants will include important, time-sensitive information, and recipients will be required to respond by a specific date. Applicants will also be notified via email regarding the physical fitness and swim test scheduling.

Selected applicants not already Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) certified will undergo 20 weeks of basic training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. In addition to basic training, all selected applicants undergo another 14 weeks of training in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Academy before being placed with a field training officer for a final 12 weeks of on-the-job training.

Kentucky’s game wardens are sworn law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction who enforce all laws of the Commonwealth. Their primary mission is to enforce hunting, fishing, and boating laws to help conserve Kentucky’s fish and wildlife resources for present and future generations and to ensure public safety for the state and its waterways for all to enjoy.

New game wardens are expected to be assigned to the following counties upon completion of this year’s academy: Allen, Boyle, Bracken, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Casey, Christian, Cumberland, Fayette, Greenup, Harrison, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenton, Laurel, Lincoln, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Mason, Ohio, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg, Union, Webster and Wayne.

Fish, wildlife or boating violations can be reported to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-800-25-ALERT. In an emergency, or when there is an urgent need for law enforcement, calling 9-1-1 remains the best course of action.

Anonymous tips also can be made by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411), or through the KFWLaw app. The free app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.