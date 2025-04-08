Opinion – Brent Cooper: Kentucky’s road to tech leadership is investing in future of innovation

As the next generation of students step into the world, many are eyeing career fields that promise innovation, growth, and substantial earning potential. Studies show that the three fastest-growing sectors are all in technology, particularly fields like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and data science. It’s no surprise that for decades students would look toward Silicon Valley or Austin, Texas as the destinations for these high-tech careers. However, it’s time to rewrite that story. Kentucky, with a growing investment in technology, has the potential to emerge as a key player in this booming sector — atech hub, nd not just as a talent provider, but as a thriving tech hub in its own right.

In many ways, Kentucky is already on the right path. Nearly every university in the state, as well as those in nearby Cincinnati, are prioritizing technology-driven education. Programs focused on high-tech careers are expanding and evolving to meet the demands of tomorrow’s job market. One recent example of this forward-thinking investment comes from us here at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, where we accepted a $20,000 “Take the Lead” grant from the organization We Lead CS. This funding will help the region build a pipeline for tech talent—a crucial step toward equipping Kentucky’s workforce with the skills needed to succeed in these high-demand fields.

However, there is more to be done. The key to unlocking a thriving technology sector is not only ensuring we have the workforce, but also in building the necessary infrastructure and a smart policy environment that will encourage companies to move here. Continued assurance that our energy grid is secure and resilient against cyber security threats and strong enough to support growing tech energy demands will signal to companies that Kentucky is primed, ready and serious about growing our innovation sector. Beyond that, we should promote efficient regulations that promote our state’s ability to compete in attracting tech companies. We cannot risk measures that would stifle innovation in technologies that are just getting off the launch pad.

Technology has grown to support nearly every other sector of the economy, so this industry will only become increasingly important as Washington works to ensure that America remains far ahead as the world’s leading economic and technological superpower. Kentucky has a unique opportunity to support this goal while capitalizing on the rapidly evolving fields that are developing the emerging technologies that will shape the future of our economy.

By positioning itself as a center for tech innovation, Kentucky can attract the talent and investment needed to thrive in the 21st century. Embracing these technological opportunities while ensuring robust cybersecurity and data privacy measures will ensure that the state remains a competitive, secure, and trustworthy environment for businesses and consumers alike.

The time for Kentucky to strengthen our position as a global leader in technology and innovation is now. Kentucky’s future in tech is just beginning.

Brent Cooper is President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.