Kentucky First Lady, Amazon, and Baby2Baby team up to help local families impacted by flooding

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Kentucky’s First Lady followed her compassion to the finish line to help families impacted by recent flooding in the local area.

Amazon and Baby2Baby, in collaboration with the First Lady of the Commonwealth, Britainy Beshear, donated essential supplies to families affected by recent flooding in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

That donation — which was announced and delivered at the Brighton Center (741 Central Avenue, Newport) Tuesday afternoon — includes over 100,000 diapers and 1,000 cans of formula to support the financial burden for at-risk children at the Center, United Way of Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission.

Amazon-branded electric delivery vehicles arrived with the donations.

So, how did The First Lady of the Commonwealth get involved in all this good?

“I actually wanted to help the people in Los Angeles during those terrible fires and devastation,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “While I was in California, I found Baby2Baby. I just thought this would be a great way to bring attention as well as aid the people of Northern Kentucky.”

Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles non-profit that provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing, and all the necessities that every child deserves.

“I knew Amazon would be the perfect partner,” the First Lady continued. “Amazon donated toys, during our Toy Drive, which I hosted. It was one of the most touching experiences of my life.

“As for Amazon, they’ve invested over $43 Billion in our state since 2020.”

Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items to children devastated by natural disasters and emergency situations across the country. Within 48 hours, Baby2Baby is able to provide basic essentials and respond to needs on the ground to support children impacted by fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other crisis situations, including ongoing refugee support.

“Today,” the First Lady continued, “Is a perfect example when we come together and help someone else.”

Catrena Bowman, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission said Baby2Baby contacted the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky United Way.

“Baby2Baby asked United Way for their local partners,” Bowman said, “And they were told Brighton Center and NKCAC.”

United Way of Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky have touched over 31,000 individuals, CEO and President Wonda Winkler said. They serve in emergency assistance, education and training as well as early childhood education.

“In this region,” Winkler said, “We serve more than 322,000.”

The initiative continues Amazon’s commitment to partnering with organizations to distribute school supplies, formula, PPE and other essential items to struggling families affected by natural disasters. Amazon’s disaster relief efforts utilize its global logistics and technology capabilities to enable rapid deployment of both Amazon-donated items and partner donations to communities in need.

“Everyone is a neighbor,” the First Lady said, “Not those who just live next door.”