Kentucky Living magazine now accepting nominations for 2025 Best in Kentucky awards

As visitors flock to the Bluegrass State for the this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Living magazine is shining a light on the people, places and experiences that make the Commonwealth beloved all year long.

Kentucky Living’s annual Best in Kentucky Awards highlight exceptional restaurants, destinations, people and more in 30 categories ranging from Best Meteorologist to Best Bakery to Best Hiking Trail. Voting opens May 1, and all Kentuckians are encouraged to visit KentuckyLiving.com to vote for their favorites and recognize the best the state has to offer.

“Each month, Kentucky Living celebrates the energy of Kentucky,” said Shannon Brock, Kentucky Living editor. “As the state’s most widely circulated publication, we are excited to be the home for must-visit destinations and hidden gems recommended by those who know Kentucky best—our readers.”

“There’s so much to explore in Kentucky’s electric co-op communities,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives’ vice president of strategic communication. “The Best in Kentucky Awards continue to highlight the state’s most authentic, unique offerings, serving as the perfect visitor’s guide.”

All Kentuckians are encouraged to cast their votes on KentuckyLiving.com from May 1–31. The ballot lists three finalists from nominations submitted by readers in February. Winners will be announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show on August 13 on YouTube, Facebook and KentuckyLiving.com, and will also be showcased in the September issue of Kentucky Living, both in print and on KentuckyLiving.com.

A full list of 2025 finalists is available at Kentucky Living online.

Kentucky Living