Kentucky guard Travis Perry makes last-minute decision to enter transfer portal

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

At the 11th Hour, Kentucky guard Travis Perry shifted gears and entered the transfer portal.

The 30-day window closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. According to 24/7 Sports and multiple sources, Perry announced he was entering the portal on late notice. The loss of Perry leaves the Wildcats with 12 scholarship players next season.

Perry played in 31 games last year and started four of those contests. He averaged 2.7 points and played significant minutes down the stretch following injuries to Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. He connected on a 3-pointer in 13 of the team’s last 21 contests.

He came to Kentucky with a reputation as a deadeye shooter but went only 18-for-56 (32 percent) from 3-point range. Perry didn’t play in the last two games of the NCAA tournament, a win over Illinois and a loss to Tennessee. A wrist injury in the SEC tournament may have hurt the playing time in the postseason.

Coach Mark Pope will be bringing in three strong perimeter players in five-star freshman Jasper Johnson and point guards with high profiles in former Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe and former Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen.

Perry ended a stellar prep career at Lyon County with 5,481 points, a state record, and led the Lions to a state title in 2023. He was also named Kentucky Mr. Basketball following his senior season.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.